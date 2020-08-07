© scanrail dreamstime.com

CATL to guarantee high-volume battery supply to Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz and CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited) have entered the next stage of their partnership which will focus on the creation of battery technology to support the high-volume electrification of the car makers portfolio.

The Stuttgart-based car maker is accelerating its "Electric First" strategy with CO2-neutrally produced battery cells, modules and systems supplied by CATL. The agreement covers the full range of battery technologies, from cells across modules for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars to entire battery systems for Mercedes-Benz Vans. This also includes the CATL cell-to-pack (CTP) design, which eliminates conventional modules and integrates the cells directly into the battery. ”We intend to lead in battery technologies, so we are now combining our own research and development expertise with bold partners. We will integrate cutting-edge battery systems to create luxury cars with outstanding range, charging speed, safety and sustainability. Working with CATL will see us accelerate our transformation towards carbon-neutrality,” says Markus Schäfer, responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO. “CATL will be a major supplier securing capacity for the next generations of our EQ products in the years to come.“ The partnership of Mercedes-Benz and CATL accelerates the further development and industrialisation of battery technologies in Germany. With the construction of CATL’s Thuringia plant, CATL is developing a European service system to offer Mercedes-Benz more competitive products, as well as a smooth supply. This will also allow Mercedes-Benz to further increase the degree of localisation in procurement and to purchase battery products from the CATL plant near Erfurt in the future. However, in order to maintain competitiveness, the company continues to rely on a balanced set of suppliers.