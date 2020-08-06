© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Global semi sales increase 5.1% YoY in June

Worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 34.5 billion in June 2020, an increase of 5.1% from the June 2019 of USD 32.9 billion.

Sales in June were 0.3% less than the May 2020 total of USD 34.6 billion. Sales during the second quarter of 2020 were USD 103.6 billion, an increase of 5.1% over the second quarter of 2019, but a small decrease of 0.9% compared to the first quarter of 2020. "Second-quarter semiconductor sales were roughly flat compared to the first quarter, and the global industry continues to post year-to-year sales increases, but significant uncertainty remains for the second half of the year due to ongoing macroeconomic headwinds," says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. "Sales into the Americas stood out in June, increasing nearly 30 percent year-to-year." Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (29.0%), China (4.7%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.4%), but decreased in Japan (-2.2%) and Europe (-17.1%). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased slightly in the Americas (3.1%) and Japan (1.1%), but decreased in China (-0.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.5%), and Europe (-6.0%).