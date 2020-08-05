© rob hill dreamstime.com

North American PCB industry sales up 0.8% in June

Total North American PCB shipments in June 2020 were up 0.8 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, June shipments rose 19.7 percent.

PCB bookings in June increased 16.9% year-over-year and rose 33% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.12. “June saw another month of strong demand for PCBs in North America. PCB bookings are up nearly 17 percent from last year, suggesting growth for electronics manufacturing remains robust despite the continued economic headwinds brought on by the pandemic,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.