© varta consumer

VARTA signs supply contract with Samsung

VARTA AG is expanding its cooperation with Samsung Electronics. The German battery manufacturer will remain the main supplier of rechargeable batteries for Samsung headsets in the coming years.

With the supply contract, the MDAX company settled its patent disputes with Samsung. “We are pleased that we can further intensify our business relationship with Samsung,” says VARTA CEO Herbert Schein in a press release. “This strengthens our already leading position as a manufacturer of innovative and powerful batteries for premium wearables.” VARTA has already withdrawn all lawsuits against Samsung and its customers. Batteries were found in the headsets that VARTA AG believes violate patents in the field of lithium-ion cells. The German company had acted against Samsung and its customers in its home country and the USA. The agreement stipulates that VARTA AG will withdraw its lawsuits. In return, Samsung, for its part, waives lawsuits against the battery manufacturer. “I am very happy that we have found this solution jointly and can now look forward to a stronger future together,” adds Schein. VARTA end the press release by stating that agreements with other wearable manufacturers will be reached shortly and that talks are already underway.