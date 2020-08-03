© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 03, 2020
Manufacturer to pay back wages after firing workers who requested coronavirus sick leave
California manufacturer to pay back wages after wrongly denying requests for coronavirus-related paid sick leave.
Following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Rogar Manufacturing – a cable and wire harness manufacturer in San Jose, California – will pay USD 41,214 in back wages to 17 employees for wrongly denying the employees’ requests for paid sick leave for coronavirus-related reasons. The employer’s action resulted in a violation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), according a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor. The investigation disclosed that Rogar Manufacturing terminated the workers who were eligible for paid leave under the FFCRA when they attempted to use that leave. In response to the WHD investigation, Rogar suspended all disciplinary actions, agreed to pay the back wages found due and honored FFCRA leave for all eligible workers upon request.
Samsung to stop production at its last Chinese PC plant The South Korean tech giant will stop production at its last computer manufacturing plant in China as it shifts production from the country.
Partnertec acquires stencil manufacturer ASM Benelux Capital equipment supplier, Partnertec, has acquired the stencil manufacturing operations of ASM Assembly Systems Benelux on 1 August 2020.
Meyer Burger secures the locations for the production Following the successful capital increase, Meyer Burger is working flat out to implement the new business model as a provider of technologically leading solar cells Made in Europe.
ABB India opens a new robotics facility in India ABB says that its new robotics solutions delivery facility will enable Indian customers to reap the benefits of Industry 4.0 including robotics and digitalisation technologies.
Mynaric to cease business activities in China The German manufacturer of laser communication technologies has decided to fully cease its business operations in China.
Panasonic and China’s GS-Solar to end PV business partnership Panasonic says that it will exercise its right not to proceed with the proposed collaboration with GS-Solar in the photovoltaic business.
3D AOI inspection investment for 2020 at Gemini Tec Ltd EMS provider Gemini Tec announces further investment with 3D AOI inspection technology for 2020.
Summit Interconnect acquires Integrated Technology Anaheim, California-based PCB manufacturer, Summit Interconnect, is acquiring Canadian PCB manufacturer, ITL Circuits.
Mikron to sell subsidiaries in Berlin and Lithuania The Swiss automation solutions and machining systems provider has announced that it is selling two of is subsidiaries located in Berlin, Germany and Kaunas in Lithuania.
Sanmina CEO: ‘we exceeded our expectations’ The electronics manufacturing service provider posted revenues of USD 1.65 billion for the period.
Ultra Clean expands its global footprint Ultra Clean Holdings is expanding into Malaysia and will be opening a manufacturing facility in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang.
neutec electronic to handle distribution in Switzerland for Nordson SELECT Nordson SELECT has appointed neutec electronics ag as distributor for the entire SELECT product line throughout Switzerland.
Rehm expands its headquarters with new building Rehm Thermal Systems has expanded its Blaubeuren site in Germany to include a new administrative and development building.
Leesys GmbH begins restructuring The German EMS provider, Leesys, has filed an application with the Leipzig District Court. The company’s plan to rehabilitate the finances within the framework of a self-administered insolvency plan.
Benchmark delivering on $51M order from US Department of Homeland Security EMS provider, Benchmark Electronics, says it has completed phase two of five phases towards the delivery of Mobile Video Surveillance Systems (MVSS) to the Department of Homeland Security for use along the U.S. southern border.
Battery manufacturer raises $1.6 billion in debt financing Swedish battery manufacturer, Northvolt, has signed a USD 1.6 billion debt raise provided by a consortium of commercial banks, pension funds and public financial institutions, increasing the total amount of capital raised to date to over USD 3 billion.
Schweizer: decline in sales still within rather pessimistic expectation Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary figures show that Schweizer’s business performance in the first half of 2020 was significantly weaker than in the previous year.
Saki Corporation opens solution centre in Europe The inspection specialist is expanding its services for customers and partners in the EMEA region with the opening of a band new solution centre.
Southwire acquires Madison Electric Products As part of the company's growth strategy, Southwire announces the acquisition of Madison Electric Products LLC of Solon, Ohio – a manufacturer of electrical components and accessories.
Plexus delivered record thirds quarter revenues EMS provider Plexus managed to deliver record quarterly revenue of USD 857 million even with the complexities arising from COVID-19.
Italian PCB manufacturer rises in the midst of COVID-19 OMR Italia S.p.a., an Italian PCB manufacturer, has seen its revenues increase during the global pandemic. The company has throughout the crises continues to invest in its human and technological resources; something that has clearly paid off.
Harju Elekter invests in factory expansion in Lithuania In September, the Lithuanian subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, Harju Elekter UAB, will commence Step 4 of expanding its factory in Panevėžys.
ESCATEC advances MOEMS Capabilities In another step up the hi-tech ladder, ESCATEC recently invested in new technology to advance its capability in MOEMS (micro-opto-electro-mechanical systems).
