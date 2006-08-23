Taiwanese companies fined for<br>not being RoHS compliant

Many Taiwanese manufacturers have suffered from large fines for not meeting the requirements of RoHS when they put products on the European market.

According to an article in SMT the Taiwanese companies don't seem to have taken the RoHS directive seriously. Integrated Service Technology (IST), a test and analysis lab in Taiwan, estimates four or five of Taiwan's electronics companies have been disqualified for business within the European Union (EU) for failure to meet RoHS Directive guidelines. The disqualified businesses were also fined for non-RoHS compliant products shipped to Europe.



According to SMT the fines for the disputed product averaged more than NT$10 million, equal to about $312,500 U.S. One company reportedly received NT$100 million, or $3.1 million U.S., worth of merchandise returned due to incompatibility with lead-free regulations.