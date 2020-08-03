© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Partnertec acquires stencil manufacturer ASM Benelux

Capital equipment supplier, Partnertec, has acquired the stencil manufacturing operations of ASM Assembly Systems Benelux on 1 August 2020.

Ever since its inception in 2004, Partnertec has acquired the exclusive representation of top-class brands in SMT production machines, including necessary tooling and consumables such as solder paste, coatings and cleaning products. However, there was still one missing link in the company’s offering; screens and stencils. “To date, they were manufactured by our colleagues of ASM Assembly Systems in the Benelux. It has always been Partnertec’s ambition to add the in-house manufacture of stencils in the Benelux to our unique product portfolio of global market leaders. The exceptional growth of our company in the last four years has helped us to now realise this acquisition,” the company writes in a press release. The acquisition of ASM Benelux means that the company can offer its customers a complete package, including screens and stencils. “We can provide a full-service solution in terms of setting up and servicing your total SMT production process. Partnertec has now become a total solution provider, which is unique in our industry in the Benelux,” the release continues. Business unit manager, Marc van der Veer, and his ASM team were already in the same building in Oirschot as Partnertec. They will now be added to Partnertec, and bring along their many years of expertise and stencil manufacture.