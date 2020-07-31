© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Summit Interconnect acquires Integrated Technology

Anaheim, California-based PCB manufacturer, Summit Interconnect, is acquiring Canadian PCB manufacturer, ITL Circuits.

Established in 1971 and located in Toronto, Canada, ITL Circuits is the oldest and largest privately held PCB manufacturer in Canada, and provides a significant expansion of Summit’s operations in North America. ITL Circuits is AS9100, NADCAP and MIL-PRF 31032 certified company and has a long history of servicing military programs for the Canadian Department of National Defense (DND) prime contractors and Australian Defense Force (ADF) primes. ITL Circuits is also a long time supplier to the United States DOD prime contractors. “ITL’s capabilities complement Summit’s and will provide additional volume manufacturing capacity across a broad range of technology. The additional and meaningful scale will further strengthen our ability to serve our customers and broaden our relationships with key suppliers. This is very exciting news for both Summit and ITL and we welcome our new Toronto employees to the Summit team,” says Shane Whiteside, President and CEO of Summit Interconnect, Inc. in a press release.