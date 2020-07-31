© Mikron

Mikron to sell subsidiaries in Berlin and Lithuania

The Swiss automation solutions and machining systems provider has announced that it is selling two of is subsidiaries located in Berlin, Germany and Kaunas in Lithuania.

As previously announced by Mikron, the group is disposing of its site in Berlin. On July 1, 2020, Mikron signed a sales contract, which also includes the site in Kaunas, Lithuania, with Callista Private Equity, Munich. The two sites have around 70 employees in total and operate solely in the automotive industry. The contractual parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price.