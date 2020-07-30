© Rehm Thermal Systems Electronics Production | July 30, 2020
Rehm expands its headquarters with new building
Rehm Thermal Systems has expanded its Blaubeuren site in Germany to include a new administrative and development building.
At its headquarters in Blaubeuren-Seissen, Rehm Thermal Systems has erected a new building which will allow further development of the thermal system solutions manufacturer. The first Rehm employees have already moved from the existing company building to the new one. The new administrative and development building has been directly attached to the existing buildings, extends over four floors, and provides more than 1,500 square metres of office space plus a development centre. “Blaubeuren-Seissen isn’t just where the company’s located – it’s also the home of many Rehm employees. While planning the new building, there was never any question as to whether it should be built elsewhere. The commitment to Blaubeuren is crystal clear: it’s the place that both the company and the employees call home”, says Managing Director Johannes Rehm, in a press release. The new building’s construction began in 2019 and has now been completed. The first employees from the service and software departments have already moved into their new offices, and more departments will follow.
