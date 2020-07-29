© Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark delivering on $51M order from US Department of Homeland Security

EMS provider, Benchmark Electronics, says it has completed phase two of five phases towards the delivery of Mobile Video Surveillance Systems (MVSS) to the Department of Homeland Security for use along the U.S. southern border.

This included 137 new systems ordered from Benchmark Secure Technology, adding to Border Patrol's existing fleet of MVSS vehicles provided by Benchmark and already in the field. Remaining units will be delivered by the end of 2021. “Benchmark's MVSS solution is a truly innovative and cost-effective approach to monitoring the U.S. southern border.” says Jeff Benck, president and CEO of Benchmark. “The technology has the potential to provide uncompromised situational awareness while keeping our Border Patrol agents safe. We understand that delivering U.S. designed and manufactured technology that's cost-effective and available at just the right time is a key differentiator for us and greatly needed by our U.S. government customers.” The MVSS technology acts as a force-multiplier for Border Patrol agents by fusing data from infrared cameras, laser illuminators, and laser range finders into one situational awareness picture. Incorporating PureActiv surveillance software from Benchmark's partner PureTech Systems Inc., the MVSS effectively presents the information in a way that does not overload the agent with raw data from multiple sources, including automatically identifying intruders and distinguishing them from animals at a range of greater than six miles.