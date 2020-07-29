© Saki Corporation

Saki Corporation opens solution centre in Europe

The inspection specialist is expanding its services for customers and partners in the EMEA region with the opening of a band new solution centre.

Saki Corporation is expanding its new EMEA regional head office in Prague, Czech Republic, with the opening of a new Solution Centre. The new 650 square metre Solution Center showcases Saki's latest 3D SPI, 2D/3D AOI and AXI systems as well as inspection solutions using optional software. An in-house and online machine operation training program is also offered. The offices of Saki EU – Saki Europe GmbH, European sales and service subsidiary of Saki Corporation – relocated to larger premises in Prague, Czech Republic in 2019, offering approximately three times the area of the previous office. 650 square metre of the facility has been dedicated to a brand-new Solution Center. The center also hosts a comprehensive program of machine operator, programming, and service & machine maintenance training courses for customers and distributors. “The new Saki Solution Center in Prague provides a great inspection technology showcase with increased training capacity for our customers and partners. Our investment demonstrates our continued long-term commitment to the EMEA region and addresses the diverse training demands of our customers & distributors. I look forward to welcoming them to Prague,” says Jarolslav Neuhauser, General Manager of Saki EU, in a press release.