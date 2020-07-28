© Plexus Electronics Production | July 28, 2020
Plexus delivered record thirds quarter revenues
EMS provider Plexus managed to deliver record quarterly revenue of USD 857 million even with the complexities arising from COVID-19.
The manufacturer managed to record third quarter revenues of USD 857 million, quite the increase from USD 799 million during the same period last year. Operating margin was at 5.3% compared to 4.5% last year. Gross profit amounted to USD 82.8 million during the quarter, compared to USD 71.0 million during the third quarter 2019. Third quarter net income ended up at USD 35.8 million compared to USD 24.8 million during the same quarter last year. “I am incredibly proud of our global Plexus team as they managed through the complexities arising from COVID-19 while delivering record quarterly revenue of USD 857 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share of USD 1.20,” says president and CEO Todd Kelsey, in a press release. “Further, our team overcame the challenges of the pandemic to deliver exceptional manufacturing wins of USD 252 million annualized when fully ramped into production. In addition to traditionally strong wins from our existing customers, our team’s innovative virtual business development efforts resulted in a meaningful number of new target customer wins.” Mr. Kelsey continues, “While we expect continued end market volatility, our aggregate demand is anticipated to remain strong in our fiscal fourth quarter. As a result, we are guiding revenue in the range of USD 850 to USD 890 million.” However, the CEO points out that the guidance assumes no large scale closures of its facilities, or those of its suppliers or customers, due to COVID-19.
Italian PCB manufacturer rises in the midst of COVID-19 OMR Italia S.p.a., an Italian PCB manufacturer, has seen its revenues increase during the global pandemic. The company has throughout the crises continues to invest in its human and technological resources; something that has clearly paid off.
Harju Elekter invests in factory expansion in Lithuania In September, the Lithuanian subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, Harju Elekter UAB, will commence Step 4 of expanding its factory in Panevėžys.
ESCATEC advances MOEMS Capabilities In another step up the hi-tech ladder, ESCATEC recently invested in new technology to advance its capability in MOEMS (micro-opto-electro-mechanical systems).
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
AR/VR devices shipment projected to reach 43.2M units in 2025 Total shipment of AR/VR devices is expected to reach 5.12 million units in 2020, according to TrendForce.
Sparton completes the sale of its contract manufacturing unit Sparton Corporation says it has completed the sale of its contract manufacturing unit, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), to One Equity Partners. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, the MDS business has been rebranded as Spartronics.
Autotalks and Applied Information partner to help emergency vehicles Autotalks, which specialises in V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions, has teamed up with Applied Information, Inc., an Atlanta-based provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure solutions, to save lives on the roads of Georgia, Texas, and Hawaii.
ABB looking to charge the world – breaks ground on new EV charger plant The company has started construction at its new facility in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy, which will serve as a global centre of excellence and production site for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Sponsored content by Evertiq New Media ABEvertiq to help Covid-19 vaccine research Global electronics news provider and event organiser Evertiq has been donating computing power to help research effort for a Covid-19 vaccine. Proteins are needed to perform many functions we associate with life. To understand Covid-19 and to possibly find a vaccine for the disease, laboratories need to understand how these viral proteins work.
Nexans to sell Berk-Tek to Leviton Nexans says it is executing an agreement to sell Berk-Tek to Leviton for USD 202 million.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts June 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.32 billion in billings worldwide in June 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
LG Display to start mass-production in earnest at Guangzhou OLED panel plant LG Display says that it will start mass-production in earnest at its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x 2,500mm) OLED panel production plant in Guangzhou, China.
Siemens Schweiz AG - SI Building Products opts for ASM placement solutions Siemens Schweiz AG - SI Building Products in Zug (Switzerland) develops and manufactures advanced systems for building automation and control.
Heidelberg invests in production of printed and organic electronics Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG has set up a dedicated business unit for the industrial development, manufacture, and sale of printed and organic electronics.
Chip production equipment spending to hit record levels in 2021 following strong 2020 Global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers are projected to increase six% to USD 63.2 billion in 2020 compared to USD 59.6 billion in 2019 before logging record high revenue of USD 70 billion in 2021 on the strength of double-digit growth, according to SEMI.
AT&S invests millions in Leoben AT&S is planning to invest up to EUR 120 million in a technology upgrade over a period of four years. The aim is to create 200 additional jobs by 2023.
Absolute EMS starts production on new Hanwha lines California-based Absolute EMS in now operating on its new Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas SMT lines
Mobileye and Ford enters high-volume agreement for ADAS Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ford Motor Company are collaborating on bringing driver-assistance systems across Ford’s global product lineup.
Chinese polarizer manufacturers to occupy over 40% of global production capacity The display panel industry is expected to see limited growth in large-sized panel input area in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and the continued reduction of LCD production capacity in Korea, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
SK innovation to invest another $940M in Georgia Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp, has announced that SK innovation, will invest another USD 940 million to expand their manufacturing plant in Commerce, Georgia, creating 600 jobs.
Wistron’s iPhone production plant finds new owner The EMS giant announced its intentions to sell two of its Chinese subsidiaries in a filling with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on July 17.
Würth Elektronik cuts jobs in Germany Up to 100 jobs will be lost at the Würth site in Schopfheim as the PCB manufacturer reacts to a slump in order intake.
CEO change at Varioprint After almost three decades of being in charge of operations, Andreas Schmidheini has handed over the role of CEO to Nicolas Härtsch.
Nördlingen expands lithium-ion production VARTA AG laid the foundation stone for the expansion of its production at the company's production site in Nördlingen. The new building, which connects directly to the existing plant, will provide a production area of more than 15,000 square meters on two floors.
NEOTech partners with Numerica Corporation EMS provider NEOTech is partnering with Numerica Corporation, a company developing products and solutions used in critical defence systems.Load more news
