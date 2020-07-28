© OMR Italia

Italian PCB manufacturer rises in the midst of COVID-19

OMR Italia S.p.a., an Italian PCB manufacturer, has seen its revenues increase during the global pandemic. The company has throughout the crises continues to invest in its human and technological resources; something that has clearly paid off.

The development and production of double-sided and multilayer circuit boards is OMR’s daily commitment, as well as the starting point for strengthening its position in the global market. During the COVID-19 pandemic OMR continued its activity and its production plant never halted. Of course the focus has been – and continues to be – the safety of employees, customers and suppliers, while following the Italian and European government guidelines and monitoring the latest developments around COVID-19. This strategy has allowed the company to keep implementing actions to keep the manufacturing, warehousing, and engineering employees safe by increasing cleaning regimen, implementing social distancing measures, using protective equipment and daily health checks, the company states in a press release. OMR’s structure, along side its Italian production plant and a strong collaboration with Asian partners, led to a significant increase in the revenue in the first quarter of 2020 – an increase of 25% when compared to the same quarter last year – and looking forward, the company has a positive forecast for the whole year, despite the difficulties of these challenging months. OMR says that it has thanks to its continuous investments in human and technological resources – some of its latest investments have involved industrial automation, machinery for optical inspection and x-rays for multilayers – has allowed the company to guarantee to deliver according to its quality and reliability standards.