© ABB Electronics Production | July 27, 2020
ABB looking to charge the world – breaks ground on new EV charger plant
The company has started construction at its new facility in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy, which will serve as a global centre of excellence and production site for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
The 16’000 square meter facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. ABB is investing USD 30 million in this new production facility; which follows a USD 10 million investment in its new global e-mobility headquarters and R&D centre built on the TU Delft Campus in Heertjeslaan, Netherlands, which is set to officially launch later this year, a press release reads. The new plant will produce ABB’s entire portfolio of direct current (DC) electric vehicle battery chargers, from domestic systems-to-systems for installation in public areas and those dedicated to urban public transport. R&D activities will take place in a dedicated 3’200 square meter space for development and prototyping. Focus will be on the implementation of innovative solutions, new software and product life cycle management tools to fully integrate R&D activities with manufacturing activities, both internally and with external electronic manufacturing services. “As global demand for sustainable transport continues to increase this new facility will ensure that ABB can meet that demand and remains the go to provider for our end to end e-mobility solutions,” says Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions in the press release.
ESCATEC advances MOEMS Capabilities In another step up the hi-tech ladder, ESCATEC recently invested in new technology to advance its capability in MOEMS (micro-opto-electro-mechanical systems).
AR/VR devices shipment projected to reach 43.2M units in 2025 Total shipment of AR/VR devices is expected to reach 5.12 million units in 2020, according to TrendForce.
Sparton completes the sale of its contract manufacturing unit Sparton Corporation says it has completed the sale of its contract manufacturing unit, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), to One Equity Partners. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, the MDS business has been rebranded as Spartronics.
Autotalks and Applied Information partner to help emergency vehicles Autotalks, which specialises in V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions, has teamed up with Applied Information, Inc., an Atlanta-based provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure solutions, to save lives on the roads of Georgia, Texas, and Hawaii.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
ABB looking to charge the world – breaks ground on new EV charger plant The company has started construction at its new facility in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy, which will serve as a global centre of excellence and production site for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Nexans to sell Berk-Tek to Leviton Nexans says it is executing an agreement to sell Berk-Tek to Leviton for USD 202 million.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts June 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.32 billion in billings worldwide in June 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
LG Display to start mass-production in earnest at Guangzhou OLED panel plant LG Display says that it will start mass-production in earnest at its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x 2,500mm) OLED panel production plant in Guangzhou, China.
Siemens Schweiz AG - SI Building Products opts for ASM placement solutions Siemens Schweiz AG - SI Building Products in Zug (Switzerland) develops and manufactures advanced systems for building automation and control.
Heidelberg invests in production of printed and organic electronics Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG has set up a dedicated business unit for the industrial development, manufacture, and sale of printed and organic electronics.
Chip production equipment spending to hit record levels in 2021 following strong 2020 Global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers are projected to increase six% to USD 63.2 billion in 2020 compared to USD 59.6 billion in 2019 before logging record high revenue of USD 70 billion in 2021 on the strength of double-digit growth, according to SEMI.
AT&S invests millions in Leoben AT&S is planning to invest up to EUR 120 million in a technology upgrade over a period of four years. The aim is to create 200 additional jobs by 2023.
Absolute EMS starts production on new Hanwha lines California-based Absolute EMS in now operating on its new Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas SMT lines
Mobileye and Ford enters high-volume agreement for ADAS Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ford Motor Company are collaborating on bringing driver-assistance systems across Ford’s global product lineup.
Chinese polarizer manufacturers to occupy over 40% of global production capacity The display panel industry is expected to see limited growth in large-sized panel input area in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and the continued reduction of LCD production capacity in Korea, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
SK innovation to invest another $940M in Georgia Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp, has announced that SK innovation, will invest another USD 940 million to expand their manufacturing plant in Commerce, Georgia, creating 600 jobs.
Wistron’s iPhone production plant finds new owner The EMS giant announced its intentions to sell two of its Chinese subsidiaries in a filling with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on July 17.
Würth Elektronik cuts jobs in Germany Up to 100 jobs will be lost at the Würth site in Schopfheim as the PCB manufacturer reacts to a slump in order intake.
CEO change at Varioprint After almost three decades of being in charge of operations, Andreas Schmidheini has handed over the role of CEO to Nicolas Härtsch.
Nördlingen expands lithium-ion production VARTA AG laid the foundation stone for the expansion of its production at the company's production site in Nördlingen. The new building, which connects directly to the existing plant, will provide a production area of more than 15,000 square meters on two floors.
NEOTech partners with Numerica Corporation EMS provider NEOTech is partnering with Numerica Corporation, a company developing products and solutions used in critical defence systems.
Welsh government sign MoU with Britishvolt for gigaplant Battery Manufacturer Britishvolt has signed an MoU with the Welsh Government regarding the development of a 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant – as well as a 200MW solar plant – at the former RAF base at Bro Tathan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales.
Mycronic weathers the pandemic storms “I am proud of how our employees are handling the pandemic and particularly how we have adapted to maintain support to our customers in the best possible way,” says President and CEO Anders Lindqvist.
Elexon launches new intelligent factory line Australian EMS provider, Elexon Electronics, has recently launched its new intelligent factory line in Brisbane.Load more news