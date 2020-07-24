© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Billings (3-o. avg.) Year-over-year January 2020 $2,340.2 22.7% February 2020 $2,374.6 26.6% March 2020 $2,213.1 20.1% April 2020 $2,281.3 18.2% May 2020 $2,343.3 12.9% June 2020 (prelim) $2,317.7 14.4%

Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

The billings figure is 1.1% lower than the final May 2020 level of USD 2.34 billion, and is 14.4% higher than the June 2019 billings level of USD 2.03 billion. “June billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers continue to show signs of resilience as the world copes with new realities posed by COVID-19,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The year-over-year billings increase points to strong fundamentals that are enabling the semiconductor industry to effectively navigate these challenging times.”