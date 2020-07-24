© LG Display Electronics Production | July 24, 2020
LG Display to start mass-production in earnest at Guangzhou OLED panel plant
LG Display says that it will start mass-production in earnest at its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x 2,500mm) OLED panel production plant in Guangzhou, China.
LG Display is currently producing 70’000 sheets per month at its OLED panel production plant in Paju, Korea, and this production capability will almost double to 130’000 sheets monthly when combined with Guangzhou’s capacity to make 60’000 sheets per month. “Large-size OLED business is the essential growth engine of LG Display for the future,” says James Hoyoung Jeong, CEO of LG Display, in a press release. “As the new Guangzhou OLED panel plant begins mass-production, combined with our Paju OLED plant, we are able to accelerate the growth of the large-size OLED business in terms of both quality and quantity. This will enable more rapid adoption of OLED displays in the market. As the OLED market leader, LG Display will further strengthen its position by making constant efforts to develop differentiated products, thereby widening the technological gap between the company and the other following players in the industry,” continues James Hoyoung Jeon In the process of preparing for mass-production at the Guangzhou OLED panel plant, the COVID-19 outbreak affected its operation and there were also external factors such as increased demand volatility. These factors delayed the full-scale mass production schedule and LG Display undertook all possible efforts to solve these issues, including dispatching 900 core engineers by chartered flights to Guangzhou since March of this year. LG Display’s Guangzhou OLED panel plant will focus on manufacturing large-size high-resolution OLED products including 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch panels, as it boasts high efficiency and productivity. The company says the production capacity will be expanded to 90’000 sheets per month down the road from the current capacity of 60’000 sheets depending on market demand.
Nexans to sell Berk-Tek to Leviton Nexans says it is executing an agreement to sell Berk-Tek to Leviton for USD 202 million.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts June 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.32 billion in billings worldwide in June 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
Siemens Schweiz AG - SI Building Products opts for ASM placement solutions Siemens Schweiz AG - SI Building Products in Zug (Switzerland) develops and manufactures advanced systems for building automation and control.
Heidelberg invests in production of printed and organic electronics Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG has set up a dedicated business unit for the industrial development, manufacture, and sale of printed and organic electronics.
Chip production equipment spending to hit record levels in 2021 following strong 2020 Global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers are projected to increase six% to USD 63.2 billion in 2020 compared to USD 59.6 billion in 2019 before logging record high revenue of USD 70 billion in 2021 on the strength of double-digit growth, according to SEMI.
AT&S invests millions in Leoben AT&S is planning to invest up to EUR 120 million in a technology upgrade over a period of four years. The aim is to create 200 additional jobs by 2023.
Absolute EMS starts production on new Hanwha lines California-based Absolute EMS in now operating on its new Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas SMT lines
Mobileye and Ford enters high-volume agreement for ADAS Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ford Motor Company are collaborating on bringing driver-assistance systems across Ford’s global product lineup.
Chinese polarizer manufacturers to occupy over 40% of global production capacity The display panel industry is expected to see limited growth in large-sized panel input area in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and the continued reduction of LCD production capacity in Korea, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
SK innovation to invest another $940M in Georgia Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp, has announced that SK innovation, will invest another USD 940 million to expand their manufacturing plant in Commerce, Georgia, creating 600 jobs.
Wistron’s iPhone production plant finds new owner The EMS giant announced its intentions to sell two of its Chinese subsidiaries in a filling with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on July 17.
Würth Elektronik cuts jobs in Germany Up to 100 jobs will be lost at the Würth site in Schopfheim as the PCB manufacturer reacts to a slump in order intake.
CEO change at Varioprint After almost three decades of being in charge of operations, Andreas Schmidheini has handed over the role of CEO to Nicolas Härtsch.
Nördlingen expands lithium-ion production VARTA AG laid the foundation stone for the expansion of its production at the company's production site in Nördlingen. The new building, which connects directly to the existing plant, will provide a production area of more than 15,000 square meters on two floors.
NEOTech partners with Numerica Corporation EMS provider NEOTech is partnering with Numerica Corporation, a company developing products and solutions used in critical defence systems.
Welsh government sign MoU with Britishvolt for gigaplant Battery Manufacturer Britishvolt has signed an MoU with the Welsh Government regarding the development of a 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant – as well as a 200MW solar plant – at the former RAF base at Bro Tathan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales.
Mycronic weathers the pandemic storms “I am proud of how our employees are handling the pandemic and particularly how we have adapted to maintain support to our customers in the best possible way,” says President and CEO Anders Lindqvist.
Elexon launches new intelligent factory line Australian EMS provider, Elexon Electronics, has recently launched its new intelligent factory line in Brisbane.
Curved monitor shipment projected to exceed 12M units in 2020 Owing to excellent sales performances of curved gaming monitors and Samsung’s aggressive promotional push, curved monitor shipment is projected to reach 12.86 million units in 2020, a 24% increase YoY, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
The pandemic had a bigger impact than expected for Aspocomp Aspocomp is lowering its net sales and operating result forecast for 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Conti takes the next steps in its transformation – will close locations The Supervisory Board of Continental AG has approved the next steps of the Transformation 2019–2029 structural program at the locations in Rubí, Spain, and Nogales, Mexico.
BMW ink supply agreement for battery cells with Northvolt The German auto-giant has signed a long-term supply contract worth EUR 2 billion for battery cells with Swedish newcomer Northvolt.
UDC forms new subsidiary to advance OLED TV manufacturing technology Universal Display Corporation announces the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary OVJP Corporation (OVJP Corp). To be headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, OVJP Corp was established to advance the commercialisation of Universal Display’s (UDC) novel, mask-less, solvent-less, OLED printing manufacturing platform.Load more news