© Heidelberg Electronics Production | July 23, 2020
Heidelberg invests in production of printed and organic electronics
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG has set up a dedicated business unit for the industrial development, manufacture, and sale of printed and organic electronics.
The company says it has also started production at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site, investing some EUR 5 million in a complete production line for printed sensors. Sensors developed at InnovationLab (iL) in Heidelberg for use in dental technology are set to be printed first. These printed sensors make it possible to digitally record the distribution of masticatory pressure during occlusion, that is to say when the upper and lower jaws come together. 3D visualisation on a tablet and data archiving enable malocclusions to be identified and subsequently corrected. Looking further ahead, Heidelberg plans to produce sensors for other digital applications – in particular in healthcare and logistics, but also in the retail and automotive sectors. “Embarking on the development and industrial production of printed and organic electronics represents a milestone for Heidelberg and for Germany as an industrial player. As we see it, our involvement in this production of high-tech sensors opens up the potential for growth in the two- to three-digit million euro range,” says Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer, in a press release. The future industrial printing of organic electronics and the associated software/hardware development represent a first for the German mechanical engineering company. In operational terms, its introduction offers Heidelberg a whole host of development opportunities, printing sensors mile after mile on an industrial scale in a cleanroom environment.
Chip production equipment spending to hit record levels in 2021 following strong 2020 Global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers are projected to increase six% to USD 63.2 billion in 2020 compared to USD 59.6 billion in 2019 before logging record high revenue of USD 70 billion in 2021 on the strength of double-digit growth, according to SEMI.
AT&S invests millions in Leoben AT&S is planning to invest up to EUR 120 million in a technology upgrade over a period of four years. The aim is to create 200 additional jobs by 2023.
Absolute EMS starts production on new Hanwha lines California-based Absolute EMS in now operating on its new Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas SMT lines
Mobileye and Ford enters high-volume agreement for ADAS Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ford Motor Company are collaborating on bringing driver-assistance systems across Ford’s global product lineup.
Chinese polarizer manufacturers to occupy over 40% of global production capacity The display panel industry is expected to see limited growth in large-sized panel input area in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and the continued reduction of LCD production capacity in Korea, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
SK innovation to invest another $940M in Georgia Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp, has announced that SK innovation, will invest another USD 940 million to expand their manufacturing plant in Commerce, Georgia, creating 600 jobs.
Wistron’s iPhone production plant finds new owner The EMS giant announced its intentions to sell two of its Chinese subsidiaries in a filling with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on July 17.
Würth Elektronik cuts jobs in Germany Up to 100 jobs will be lost at the Würth site in Schopfheim as the PCB manufacturer reacts to a slump in order intake.
CEO change at Varioprint After almost three decades of being in charge of operations, Andreas Schmidheini has handed over the role of CEO to Nicolas Härtsch.
Nördlingen expands lithium-ion production VARTA AG laid the foundation stone for the expansion of its production at the company's production site in Nördlingen. The new building, which connects directly to the existing plant, will provide a production area of more than 15,000 square meters on two floors.
NEOTech partners with Numerica Corporation EMS provider NEOTech is partnering with Numerica Corporation, a company developing products and solutions used in critical defence systems.
Welsh government sign MoU with Britishvolt for gigaplant Battery Manufacturer Britishvolt has signed an MoU with the Welsh Government regarding the development of a 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant – as well as a 200MW solar plant – at the former RAF base at Bro Tathan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales.
Mycronic weathers the pandemic storms “I am proud of how our employees are handling the pandemic and particularly how we have adapted to maintain support to our customers in the best possible way,” says President and CEO Anders Lindqvist.
Elexon launches new intelligent factory line Australian EMS provider, Elexon Electronics, has recently launched its new intelligent factory line in Brisbane.
Curved monitor shipment projected to exceed 12M units in 2020 Owing to excellent sales performances of curved gaming monitors and Samsung’s aggressive promotional push, curved monitor shipment is projected to reach 12.86 million units in 2020, a 24% increase YoY, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
The pandemic had a bigger impact than expected for Aspocomp Aspocomp is lowering its net sales and operating result forecast for 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Conti takes the next steps in its transformation – will close locations The Supervisory Board of Continental AG has approved the next steps of the Transformation 2019–2029 structural program at the locations in Rubí, Spain, and Nogales, Mexico.
BMW ink supply agreement for battery cells with Northvolt The German auto-giant has signed a long-term supply contract worth EUR 2 billion for battery cells with Swedish newcomer Northvolt.
UDC forms new subsidiary to advance OLED TV manufacturing technology Universal Display Corporation announces the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary OVJP Corporation (OVJP Corp). To be headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, OVJP Corp was established to advance the commercialisation of Universal Display’s (UDC) novel, mask-less, solvent-less, OLED printing manufacturing platform.
UK power supply manufacturer steps up to coronavirus challenge Since the COVID-19 outbreak, TDK-Lambda UK began receiving requests from a number of existing healthcare customers in March and April to expedite and increase delivery quantities, by six to tenfold in some cases.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC Wafer Capacity China's capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size, says IC Insights.
Continental wins serial orders for intelligent antennas and 5G connectivity As of 2023, Continental will supply two European vehicle manufacturers with intelligent antenna modules and 5G telematics units.
Schmid relocates its main Chinese production plant The groups main Chinese factory will move out of the free trade zone in Zhuhai to newly built factory in Zhongshan, some 40 kilometer away from the old location.Load more news
