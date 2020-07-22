© Ford

Mobileye and Ford enters high-volume agreement for ADAS

Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ford Motor Company are collaborating on bringing driver-assistance systems across Ford’s global product lineup.

As the chosen supplier of vision-sensing technology for Ford’s advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Mobileye will provide its EyeQ family of devices, together with vision-processing software, to support Level 1 and Level 2 ADAS in Ford vehicles globally. “It is a privilege to extend and expand our long-standing collaboration with a company that is so committed to safety on behalf of its global customer base,” says Professor Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye, in a press release. “We look forward to working closely together to bring these functionalities to market in the full Ford product lineup.” Working together, Ford and Mobileye have agreed to offer "better camera-based detection capabilities for ADAS, including improved forward-collision warning; vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection; plus lane-keeping features," the press release reads. Mobileye will provide its suite of EyeQ sensing technology to support Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology available ADAS features, such as Lane-Keeping System, auto high-beam headlamps, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering.