© SK Innovation

SK innovation to invest another $940M in Georgia

Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp, has announced that SK innovation, will invest another USD 940 million to expand their manufacturing plant in Commerce, Georgia, creating 600 jobs.

This new project is in addition to the company’s USD 1.67 billion investment to develop two manufacturing facilities in Georgia that will deliver 2’000 jobs in Jackson County, a press release from the Georgia Governor states. “Georgia is cementing its place as the Southeastern U.S. hub for the electric battery and vehicle market in large part thanks to SK innovation, and it is exciting to see the growth in demand for these quality products,” Governor Kemp says in the press release. Back in March 2019, SK innovation broke ground on their first Georgia manufacturing plant in Jackson County. The company will break ground on their second facility in July. However, due to increased interest in their electric vehicle batteries, SK is expanding upon their original project and investing an additional USD 940 million to build a new 430’000-square-foot plant at the business park. “SK innovation's solid partnership with Georgia will allow SK to continue investing in Georgia, the U.S. economy, and the U.S. electric vehicle industry,” says SK innovation CEO Jun Kim, in the press release. When complete, the Georgia location will be among the facilities in Europe and Asia that give SK innovation a projected annual global capacity of 71 gigawatt hours.