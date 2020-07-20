© Varioprint

CEO change at Varioprint

After almost three decades of being in charge of operations, Andreas Schmidheini has handed over the role of CEO to Nicolas Härtsch.

"In addition to entrepreneurship and a healthy willingness to take on risk, Nicolas Härtsch also brings with him the ability to think and act in a visionary way", says the outgoing CEO and future Chairman of the Board of Directors, Andreas Schmidheini, in a short press release. The PCB manufacturer is using the current Corona crisis as an opportunity to prepare for the next upturn with a young, dynamic crew. With countercyclical investments in new processes and equipment, the company wants to ensure a continuation as a stable and reliable partner for the next 50 years.