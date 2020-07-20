© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

NEOTech partners with Numerica Corporation

EMS provider NEOTech is partnering with Numerica Corporation, a company developing products and solutions used in critical defence systems.

With design engineering and many manufacturing sites holding AS9100:2016 certification and ITAR registered, NEOTech is an ideal strategic partner for Numerica to expand its solution offerings with new hardware products set to unveil later this year. “The entire NEOTech team is pleased to be working with Numerica on this collaborative partnership to take their innovative ideas through our end-to-end design and manufacturing services,” says Curt Anderson, NEOTech’s VP of Business Development, in a press release. “We are confident in our ability to provide first-class service and support to Numerica. Our in-depth experience with high-tech products and stringent U.S. government requirements positions NEOTech as a proven and low-risk partner to ensure Numerica delivers high-quality and high-reliability products,” Curt Anderson continues. Numerica Corporation deploys sophisticated algorithms and software for some of the nation’s most critical Air and Missile Defense programs. The partnership with NEOTech is said to be key to maturing Numerica’s ability to scale up and deliver hardware and sensor systems with high volume and reliability. “Partnering with NEOTech has given us access to world-class engineering talent and electronics manufacturing capabilities allowing our team to realise new product designs with confidence,” says Nate Knight, Vice President of Air and Missile Defense at Numerica.