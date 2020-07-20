© Britishvolt Electronics Production | July 20, 2020
Welsh government sign MoU with Britishvolt for gigaplant
Battery Manufacturer Britishvolt has signed an MoU with the Welsh Government regarding the development of a 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant – as well as a 200MW solar plant – at the former RAF base at Bro Tathan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales.
The site was chosen following a six month analysis period where it was narrowed down from 40 potential locations. The site was selected due to a number of factors such as import/export accessibility, availability of labour and skilled staff, and convenient geographical proximity to customers and local industrial companies. The parties have now signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to collaborate on the potential of building the UK’s first full cycle battery cell gigaplant to produce lithium-ion cylindrical and pouch cells primarily servicing the automotive market. A successful outcome of the partnership would then enable the scalable production of a portfolio of lithium-ion batteries, creating and expanding an onshore manufacturing ecosystem and supply chain to support the country’s “Road to Zero” emissions targets. It is anticipated that the initial GBP 1.2 billion of investment from the company could eventually lead towards up to 3’500 jobs, the company details in a press release. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021. “We are immensely proud to announce plans to work exclusively with the Welsh Government to develop the UK’s landmark battery gigaplant. Wales has welcomed us with open arms and exceptional due diligence and we believe the country has a vast untapped potential. Hiring local people, including those currently out of work, and developing strong relationships with nearby educational facilities will be a priority for us to ensure a stream of skilled staff,” says Orral Nadjari, CEO and Founder at Britishvolt in the press release. The CEO continues and says that the company will encourage other businesses to invest in the region with the aim of creating a ‘hub’ of battery electrification. “As the birthplace of lithium ion, the UK remains globally renowned for its academic excellence in research and development – with an abundance of home grown talent for Britishvolt to take advantage of. We believe this will not only be vital for the manufacturing and automotive industries, but for the future growth of the UK economy, as the demand for battery production escalates in years to come. In the absence of any onshore battery production, 114,000 direct British automotive jobs are predicted to be lost by 2040, and we want to ensure that this doesn’t happen,” Orral Nadjari concludes.
