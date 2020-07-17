© Mycronic Electronics Production | July 17, 2020
Mycronic weathers the pandemic storms
“I am proud of how our employees are handling the pandemic and particularly how we have adapted to maintain support to our customers in the best possible way,” says President and CEO Anders Lindqvist.
Order intake during the second quarter amounted to SEK 651 million (EUR 62.95 million), a decline of 28% from SEK 901 million (EUR 87.12 million) during the same period last year. Net sales amounted to SEK 1,086 million (EUR 105.01 million), a decrease of 3% from SEK 1,120 million (EUR 108.3) million from last year. The company says that the net sales includes the delivery of a Prexision 10, which was brought forward on the initiative of the customer and was completed in the second quarter instead of the fourth quarter of the year as previously planned. EBIT was SEK 281 million (EUR 27.17 million), a decline of 12% from SEK 317 million (EUR 30.65 million). The EBIT margin was 26% (28%) “Our operations are well distributed over different segments and geographies, which is why the impact on the Group differs substantially between its various parts. Despite the challenges and increased uncertainty created by COVID-19, I feel secure on the basis of Mycronic’s long-standing customer relationships, well-filled order book and stable financial position,” says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO, in the second quarter report. The uncertainty in the global economy has further intensified over the last months which increases the difficulties in assessing the 2020 outlook, the company states. However, despite this, the company still believes that, as previously communicated, the consolidated net sales for 2020 will be at a level of SEK 4.1 billion (EUR 396.33 million), excluding any acquisitions.
Elexon launches new intelligent factory line Australian EMS provider, Elexon Electronics, has recently launched its new intelligent factory line in Brisbane.
Curved monitor shipment projected to exceed 12M units in 2020 Owing to excellent sales performances of curved gaming monitors and Samsung’s aggressive promotional push, curved monitor shipment is projected to reach 12.86 million units in 2020, a 24% increase YoY, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
The pandemic had a bigger impact than expected for Aspocomp Aspocomp is lowering its net sales and operating result forecast for 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Conti takes the next steps in its transformation – will close locations The Supervisory Board of Continental AG has approved the next steps of the Transformation 2019–2029 structural program at the locations in Rubí, Spain, and Nogales, Mexico.
BMW ink supply agreement for battery cells with Northvolt The German auto-giant has signed a long-term supply contract worth EUR 2 billion for battery cells with Swedish newcomer Northvolt.
UDC forms new subsidiary to advance OLED TV manufacturing technology Universal Display Corporation announces the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary OVJP Corporation (OVJP Corp). To be headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, OVJP Corp was established to advance the commercialisation of Universal Display’s (UDC) novel, mask-less, solvent-less, OLED printing manufacturing platform.
UK power supply manufacturer steps up to coronavirus challenge Since the COVID-19 outbreak, TDK-Lambda UK began receiving requests from a number of existing healthcare customers in March and April to expedite and increase delivery quantities, by six to tenfold in some cases.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC Wafer Capacity China's capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size, says IC Insights.
Continental wins serial orders for intelligent antennas and 5G connectivity As of 2023, Continental will supply two European vehicle manufacturers with intelligent antenna modules and 5G telematics units.
Schmid relocates its main Chinese production plant The groups main Chinese factory will move out of the free trade zone in Zhuhai to newly built factory in Zhongshan, some 40 kilometer away from the old location.
The sale of Scanfil’s Hangzhou unit is completed On 29 June 2020, Scanfil announced that it would sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary Scanfil (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. located in Hangzhou, China.
Kitron reports record performance during the pandemic EMS provider Kitron reports strong growth and record profit for the second quarter driven by Defense/Aerospace, Medical devices and Industry sectors.
Presto Engineering expands with facility move The provider solutions provider is moving to a new facility in Caen, France, which will enhance the company’s engineering and production capabilities.
Meyer Burger to set up solar production in Germany’s solar valley Meyer Burger wants to establish its own production of solar cells and solar modules in Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony.
Jaroslav Neuhauser new General Manager for Saki Europe Saki Corporation, a specialist in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment, announces the promotion of Jaroslav Neuhauser to General Manager of Saki Europe GmbH (Saki EU).
Polytronics will acquire TCLAD, the thermal management business of Henkel Polytronics Technology Corporation plans to, through its subsidiary, acquire the entire assets and business of Insulated Metal Substrates panels and circuits of Henkel's TCLAD division (including the plant and facilities of approximately 100,000 square feet located in Prescott Wisconsin the employment contracts of around 273 employees), but excluding debts.
AT&S starts partnership with design company IMST GmbH With the aim of jointly developing high-frequency technology solutions, AT&S has concluded a strategic cooperation agreement with IMST GmbH in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany.
Heidenhain opens new expanded Western US HQ This includes the expansion of its executive, sales and technical support offices, as well as demo facilities in San Jose, California.
Delphi Technologies awarded new power electronics business Delphi Technologies is making new strides by securing new power electronics business wins in the second quarter of 2020 with three Chinese OEMs. The new business is scheduled to launch in the 2021-23 timeframe.
Mycronic combines US operations in new facility near Boston Mycronic US says that all of its operations have been integrated into a new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, near Boston, Massachusetts.
Lynn Electronics acquires West Coast cable assembly company Pennsylvania-based Lynn Electronics, a manufacturer of fibre optic and copper cable assemblies, has completed its acquisition of Coast 2 Coast, LLC (C2C), an Anaheim, California cable assembly manufacturer.
Fictiv and Jabil team up for agile 3D printing collaboration The collaboration aims to accelerate and de-risks product development in the move from prototyping and low volume production to large scale global fulfilment.
TT expands with new industrial electronics manufacturing facility The UK-based electronics manufacturing specialist is expanding the footprint of its Global Manufacturing Solutions division by opening operations in Kuantan, Malaysia.