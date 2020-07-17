© Aspocomp

The pandemic had a bigger impact than expected for Aspocomp

Aspocomp is lowering its net sales and operating result forecast for 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aspocomp’s weaker-than-expected financial performance has been affected in particular by the disruptions in automotive supply chains caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and the general weakening of demand at the beginning of the summer season, the company states in a short update. According to the new forecast, net sales and operating result for 2020 are expected to fall significantly short of the 2019 level. In its previous outlook for 2020, the company estimated that its net sales and operating result for 2020 would be at the same level as in 2019. In 2019, net sales amounted to EUR 31.2 million and the operating result to EUR 3.4 million. The Finnish PCB manufacturer is currently observing a 30-day silent period prior to the publication of its Half-Year Report which will be released on soon.