Electronics Production | August 22, 2006
Telelogic - Most Influential Application Development Company Top 10
Telelogic today announced that Computer Business Review (CBR) has ranked Telelogic in the top ten most influential companies in application development for 2006.
This year marks the fourth time in a row that Telelogic has been ranked among other global leaders such as Microsoft, IBM, BEA, Adobe, and Eclipse.
Analysts around the world recognize that Telelogic's Requirements-Driven Development approach helps customers align systems and software development lifecycles with requirements to dramatically improve quality and predictability while significantly reducing time-to-market and overall costs.
The CBR research report praises Telelogic as a company that "has gone from strength to strength and made a number of shrewd acquisitions to bolster its own portfolio." CBR also recognizes that "The purchase of Popkin Software brought it enterprise architecture modeling tools to add to its existing application modeling portfolio, and the acquisition of I-Logix bolsters its capability in the embedded modeling tools space."
The report also supports and validates the benefits of Telelogic's status as an independent company, one that remains a formidable competitor to companies such as Rational, which have been acquired and merged into larger organizations.
"This is the fourth year in a row that Computer Business Review has recognized Telelogic for our leadership and innovation in application development," said Anders Lidbeck, President and CEO, Telelogic. "CBR's confidence in Telelogic is a testament to our on-going commitment to providing customers with the best possible application lifecycle products."
Computer Business Review, published in the UK, is an IT industry publication that covers industry trends, news, and personalities. Its readership includes CEOs, CIOs, IT directors, vice presidents, investment bankers, and market analysts. The publication has 25,000 subscribers in the UK and Europe and attracts international readers through its web site, CBROnline.
Comments