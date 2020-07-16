© jirsak dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 16, 2020
Universal Display Corporation announces the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary OVJP Corporation (OVJP Corp). To be headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, OVJP Corp was established to advance the commercialisation of Universal Display’s (UDC) novel, mask-less, solvent-less, OLED printing manufacturing platform.
This newly established subsidiary will be led by Jeff Hawthorne, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of OVJP Corp.Organic Vapor Jet Printing (OVJP) is a dry direct printing technology for depositing organic materials to manufacture 4K and 8K resolution OLED TVs. This technology represents a high-throughput, high-performance, efficient, large-area patterned OLED manufacturing process platform and according to ODC, enables cost-effective printing of side-by-side red, green and blue (RGB) OLED TVs. OVJP technology originated at Princeton University with Professor Stephen Forrest and his research team under the long-term research program with UDC. Jeff Hawthorne brings with him technical, strategic and operational leadership expertise, and over 25 years of experience in the capital equipment industry, primarily at Photon Dynamics (PDI). “The formation of OVJP Corporation is the next step in our strategic roadmap for commercializing our state-of-the-art OLED printing technology and we are pleased to have Jeff join us to lead our new subsidiary,” says Steven V. Abramson, Universal Display's President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “UDC was founded with the mission to enable the OLED industry. We began with the idea of energy-efficient, high-performing phosphorescent OLED emissive technology and forged a path of discovery, development and delivery to now a broadening portfolio of commercial UniversalPHOLED materials.” “I am excited to join OVJP Corporation and build on UDC’s technical innovation and momentum of this revolutionary manufacturing technology,” adds Jeff Hawthorne. “OVJP has the tremendous potential to transform OLED TV manufacturing and further enable proliferation of OLEDs in the marketplace. I look forward to contributing to UDC and the OLED industry’s next stage of growth.”
Conti takes the next steps in its transformation – will close locations The Supervisory Board of Continental AG has approved the next steps of the Transformation 2019–2029 structural program at the locations in Rubí, Spain, and Nogales, Mexico.
BMW ink supply agreement for battery cells with Northvolt The German auto-giant has signed a long-term supply contract worth EUR 2 billion for battery cells with Swedish newcomer Northvolt.
UK power supply manufacturer steps up to coronavirus challenge Since the COVID-19 outbreak, TDK-Lambda UK began receiving requests from a number of existing healthcare customers in March and April to expedite and increase delivery quantities, by six to tenfold in some cases.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC Wafer Capacity China's capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size, says IC Insights.
Continental wins serial orders for intelligent antennas and 5G connectivity As of 2023, Continental will supply two European vehicle manufacturers with intelligent antenna modules and 5G telematics units.
Schmid relocates its main Chinese production plant The groups main Chinese factory will move out of the free trade zone in Zhuhai to newly built factory in Zhongshan, some 40 kilometer away from the old location.
The sale of Scanfil’s Hangzhou unit is completed On 29 June 2020, Scanfil announced that it would sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary Scanfil (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. located in Hangzhou, China.
Sponsored content by Pegasus Components GmbHThe open market for electronic components as an opportunity in the current crisis. The past few months have also led to bottlenecks in the market for electronic components. The open market offers an attractive solution. Independent distributors like Pegasus Components react quickly and flexibly. Through procurement and stock items they offer a reliable as well sustainable alternative.
Kitron reports record performance during the pandemic EMS provider Kitron reports strong growth and record profit for the second quarter driven by Defense/Aerospace, Medical devices and Industry sectors.
Presto Engineering expands with facility move The provider solutions provider is moving to a new facility in Caen, France, which will enhance the company’s engineering and production capabilities.
Meyer Burger to set up solar production in Germany’s solar valley Meyer Burger wants to establish its own production of solar cells and solar modules in Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony.
Jaroslav Neuhauser new General Manager for Saki Europe Saki Corporation, a specialist in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment, announces the promotion of Jaroslav Neuhauser to General Manager of Saki Europe GmbH (Saki EU).
Sponsored content by ASMASM Impact – Release Summer 2020: SMT technology leader presents new products in compact livestream ASM’s new releases for this summer are innovative, smart, and deliver great gains in productivity. ASM will present these new solutions, the premiere of the ASM Works software suite and many more innovations around the integrated smart factory in a compact livestream with expert chats and spin-off sessions.
Polytronics will acquire TCLAD, the thermal management business of Henkel Polytronics Technology Corporation plans to, through its subsidiary, acquire the entire assets and business of Insulated Metal Substrates panels and circuits of Henkel's TCLAD division (including the plant and facilities of approximately 100,000 square feet located in Prescott Wisconsin the employment contracts of around 273 employees), but excluding debts.
AT&S starts partnership with design company IMST GmbH With the aim of jointly developing high-frequency technology solutions, AT&S has concluded a strategic cooperation agreement with IMST GmbH in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany.
Heidenhain opens new expanded Western US HQ This includes the expansion of its executive, sales and technical support offices, as well as demo facilities in San Jose, California.
Delphi Technologies awarded new power electronics business Delphi Technologies is making new strides by securing new power electronics business wins in the second quarter of 2020 with three Chinese OEMs. The new business is scheduled to launch in the 2021-23 timeframe.
Mycronic combines US operations in new facility near Boston Mycronic US says that all of its operations have been integrated into a new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, near Boston, Massachusetts.
Lynn Electronics acquires West Coast cable assembly company Pennsylvania-based Lynn Electronics, a manufacturer of fibre optic and copper cable assemblies, has completed its acquisition of Coast 2 Coast, LLC (C2C), an Anaheim, California cable assembly manufacturer.
Fictiv and Jabil team up for agile 3D printing collaboration The collaboration aims to accelerate and de-risks product development in the move from prototyping and low volume production to large scale global fulfilment.
TT expands with new industrial electronics manufacturing facility The UK-based electronics manufacturing specialist is expanding the footprint of its Global Manufacturing Solutions division by opening operations in Kuantan, Malaysia.
GE Appliances invests $62 million at its Louisville facility The manufacturer is gearing up to build high-end refrigerators and expand capacity at its manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky., creating 260 new jobs.
Eaton buys new facility – merges busway operations from multiple sites Power management company Eaton has purchased a new facility in Hodges, South Carolina, establishing a new home for Eaton’s busway product line currently spanning three facilities across Greenwood County.
AIM adds new facility in Brazil AIM Solder has opened a new wholly-owned facility in Manaus, Brazil. This new stocking facility, which represents the only legitimate source of AIM products in Brazil, enables the company to support a growing Brazilian market.
PFOA now in REACh and POP regulation On 4 July, PFOA - perfluorooctanoic acid, its salts and precursor compounds - was included in the POP (Persistent Organic Pollutants) Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 and at the same time also came into force in the REACh Regulation (Annex XVII, entry 68).Load more news
