UK power supply manufacturer steps up to coronavirus challenge

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, TDK-Lambda UK began receiving requests from a number of existing healthcare customers in March and April to expedite and increase delivery quantities, by six to tenfold in some cases.

Despite supply chain challenges and reduced factory capacity, due to social distancing and shieldingrequirements, significant quantities of product started shipping in April and May. As lockdown measures are increasingly relaxed in the UK, the factory output from Ilfracombe in Devon, is returning to normal levels, the company states in a press release. Among the products were the 175W rated NV series for ventilators, the 300W EFE300M for virus detection, the 550W Vega modular power supply for COVID-19 swab testing and the new QM5 700W modular power supply for mobile X-Ray equipment.Increasing production rates rapidly at any time requires a significant effort by the purchasing, planning and manufacturing staff. To do so during a global pandemic, the teams had to pull out every stop, the press release continues. This team effort, combined with the flexibility of the UK manufacturing process and product lines, meant that TDK-Lambda UK was able to step up to the challenge and deliver.