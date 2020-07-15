© Schmid Group

Schmid relocates its main Chinese production plant

The groups main Chinese factory will move out of the free trade zone in Zhuhai to newly built factory in Zhongshan, some 40 kilometer away from the old location.

The move will completed over a period of two to three months to avoid any disruption to production and the new site will be 100% operational by November 2020. Schmid says it is making this strategic move to increase its commitment to China with a dedicated fab in China for China. The company says that being located outside of the free trade zone it will be able to serve the local market in an easier and faster manner. The new factory in Zhongshan will be named SCHMID Technologies Guangdong Co. Ltd., and focus on the production of wet-process equipment, as well as automation and furnaces for the Electronic and Photovoltaic Industry. The factory comes with a footprint of approximetly 10’000 square metres for administration and production for high-volume equipment combined with an improved spare part logistic concept.