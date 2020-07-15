© andreypopov dreamstime.com

The sale of Scanfil’s Hangzhou unit is completed

On 29 June 2020, Scanfil announced that it would sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary Scanfil (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. located in Hangzhou, China.

Now, just a short time following the original announcement, the conditions for the execution of the transaction have been met and the transaction entered into force definitively on July 14 2020. In the original announcement the company said that it would sell the entire share capital of the Hangzhou subsidiary for a total of EUR 18.4 million to Hangzhou Cabinet Technology Co., Ltd.