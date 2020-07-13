© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com PCB | July 13, 2020
Polytronics will acquire TCLAD, the thermal management business of Henkel
Polytronics Technology Corporation plans to, through its subsidiary, acquire the entire assets and business of Insulated Metal Substrates panels and circuits of Henkel's TCLAD division (including the plant and facilities of approximately 100,000 square feet located in Prescott Wisconsin the employment contracts of around 273 employees), but excluding debts.
Henkel’s TCLAD division was formerly the Insulated Metal Substrates department of Bergquist, acquired by Henkel in 2014. TCLAD developed its proprietary wet process more than 30 years ago for manufacturing high-quality dielectrics designed for all kinds of applications of high conductivity, including products for commercial, industrial, and automotive lighting, industrial power modules, aerospace, and defence, a press release states. Edward Chu, the Chairman & CEO of Polytronics, said that Polytronics has chipped in the insulated metal substrate market since 2007, and independently developed an eco-friendly, non-solvent dry process, which, he claims, is unique among peers. Through this acquisition, Polytronics aims at a globally leading position and channels, achieve mutual complementation of dry and wet process as well as a joint platform of technological R&D, while compiling a fuller product portfolio. It is anticipated that, after the post-close integration, the consolidated revenue of Polytronics will increase more than 50%. In prospect, there will be a substantial growth of electrical vehicles in next few years and the thermal management requirements will consequently escalate significantly because of the IGBT power modules used. Insulated metal substrate panels are one of the most effective solutions for such thermal dissipation needs. Polytronics’ acquisition of TCLAD is "not only a win-win combination expanding its marketing deployment worldwide, but also a forward-looking deployment coping with the EV demands, that could jointly boost the consolidated revenue and profitability of Polytronics in the midterm", the press release continues.
Polytronics will acquire TCLAD, the thermal management business of Henkel Polytronics Technology Corporation plans to, through its subsidiary, acquire the entire assets and business of Insulated Metal Substrates panels and circuits of Henkel's TCLAD division (including the plant and facilities of approximately 100,000 square feet located in Prescott Wisconsin the employment contracts of around 273 employees), but excluding debts.
AT&S starts partnership with design company IMST GmbH With the aim of jointly developing high-frequency technology solutions, AT&S has concluded a strategic cooperation agreement with IMST GmbH in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany.
Heidenhain opens new expanded Western US HQ This includes the expansion of its executive, sales and technical support offices, as well as demo facilities in San Jose, California.
Delphi Technologies awarded new power electronics business Delphi Technologies is making new strides by securing new power electronics business wins in the second quarter of 2020 with three Chinese OEMs. The new business is scheduled to launch in the 2021-23 timeframe.
Sponsored content by ASMASM Impact – Release Summer 2020: SMT technology leader presents new products in compact livestream ASM’s new releases for this summer are innovative, smart, and deliver great gains in productivity. ASM will present these new solutions, the premiere of the ASM Works software suite and many more innovations around the integrated smart factory in a compact livestream with expert chats and spin-off sessions.
Mycronic combines US operations in new facility near Boston Mycronic US says that all of its operations have been integrated into a new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, near Boston, Massachusetts.
Lynn Electronics acquires West Coast cable assembly company Pennsylvania-based Lynn Electronics, a manufacturer of fibre optic and copper cable assemblies, has completed its acquisition of Coast 2 Coast, LLC (C2C), an Anaheim, California cable assembly manufacturer.
Fictiv and Jabil team up for agile 3D printing collaboration The collaboration aims to accelerate and de-risks product development in the move from prototyping and low volume production to large scale global fulfilment.
TT expands with new industrial electronics manufacturing facility The UK-based electronics manufacturing specialist is expanding the footprint of its Global Manufacturing Solutions division by opening operations in Kuantan, Malaysia.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
GE Appliances invests $62 million at its Louisville facility The manufacturer is gearing up to build high-end refrigerators and expand capacity at its manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky., creating 260 new jobs.
Eaton buys new facility – merges busway operations from multiple sites Power management company Eaton has purchased a new facility in Hodges, South Carolina, establishing a new home for Eaton’s busway product line currently spanning three facilities across Greenwood County.
AIM adds new facility in Brazil AIM Solder has opened a new wholly-owned facility in Manaus, Brazil. This new stocking facility, which represents the only legitimate source of AIM products in Brazil, enables the company to support a growing Brazilian market.
PFOA now in REACh and POP regulation On 4 July, PFOA - perfluorooctanoic acid, its salts and precursor compounds - was included in the POP (Persistent Organic Pollutants) Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 and at the same time also came into force in the REACh Regulation (Annex XVII, entry 68).
Sponsored content by Pegasus Components GmbHThe open market for electronic components as an opportunity in the current crisis. The past few months have also led to bottlenecks in the market for electronic components. The open market offers an attractive solution. Independent distributors like Pegasus Components react quickly and flexibly. Through procurement and stock items they offer a reliable as well sustainable alternative.
Manz AG receives further Battery order Manz AG is expanding its successful partnership with an international battery manufacturers in the Energy Storage segment with a further major order in the mid double-digit million euro range.
Advantech and Interlatin to set up JV in Mexico Industrial IoT specialist, Advantech, says it is establishing a joint venture subsidiary in Mexico with its channel partner Interlatin.
Mercedes-Benz takes equity stake in Farasis Mercedes-Benz is taking another important step on its journey towards CO₂--neutral mobility. The Stuttgart-based car manufacturer has launched a strategic partnership with Chinese battery cell manufacturer Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd., including taking an equity stake.
A new EMS provider sees the light of day EMS providers DataED and Bestronics merge to launch a new player – Emerald EMS.
Tektronix joins the fight agains COVID-19 Tektronix has shifted its focus from supporting vehicle manufacturing to assisting with ventilator production.
ABB completes divestment of Power Grids to Hitachi ABB has reached a significant milestone in the company’s transformation towards a decentralized global technology company, with the completion of the divestment of 80.1% of its Power Grids business to Hitachi.
Germany amps up domestic battery production with massive state subsidies The German government is investing more than EUR 1.5 billion in battery cell research and production.
Internal promotions and executive retirements at Kimball EMS provider, Kimball Electronics, has made two new internal promotions aimed at contributing to the company accelerating its strategic growth plans.
Kyocera & TMDU team up for research on vitals measurement headset Kyocera Corporation and Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have teamed up on a joint research project to develop a wireless headset that can remotely monitor high accuracy patient biometrics, such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).
German battery manufacturer receives funding for cell production facility VARTA AG receives public funding of EUR 300 million for battery cell production facility.
Scanfil to streamline its factory network The EMS provider is planning to combine the production of its Hamburg factory with its other factories in Germany and Poland
Kitron awarded new order within measurement technology Kitron has been awarded new business for measurement technology. The award covers a period of five years, and the expected annual value is between EUR 3.5-5 million.Load more news
Most Read
- U.S.: Cancellation of Preferential Treatment for Hong Kong to impact chip industry
- Arm to strengthen focus on core semiconductor IP business growth
- Apple to start mass producing Mac SoC, projected to cost under US$100
- ALLOS Semiconductors has sold its high power electronics and RF business
- Delphi Technologies awarded new power electronics business