Heidenhain opens new expanded Western US HQ

This includes the expansion of its executive, sales and technical support offices, as well as demo facilities in San Jose, California.

“We completed this project as part of our commitment to continued growth objectives and support of our machine tool, position encoder and stage systems business partnerships with San Francisco Bay Area and western territory customers,” says David Doyle, Heidenhain Corporation President and CEO, in a press release. This new development includes the consolidation of Heidenhain’s Fremont, California, technical support operation into Heidenhain’s expanded San Jose business center offices. “Proximity to the innovation centers and high-growth markets is important to our long-term future, including within semiconductor capital equipment, life science, automotive, robotics and general automation segments,” adds Doyle. Other recent western territory additions include the opening of Heidenhain offices in the Seattle, Denver and Houston areas. Heidenhain’s John Thormodsgard is newly appointed as Western Sales Director.