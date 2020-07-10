© Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies awarded new power electronics business

Delphi Technologies is making new strides by securing new power electronics business wins in the second quarter of 2020 with three Chinese OEMs. The new business is scheduled to launch in the 2021-23 timeframe.

Two of the wins are for Delphi Technologies' inverter and converter combination innovation, known as CIDD, for future hybrid vehicle applications. The third win is for a new battery electric vehicle (BEV), a fast-growing market segment in China. Delphi Technologies' 800-volt silicon carbide inverter, developed in partnership with Cree, will establish new performance benchmarks for BEV vehicle propulsion systems in the Chinese market. "Our pioneering approach to the development of propulsion systems technology continues to be recognized and rewarded by our customers," says Richard F. Dauch, CEO, Delphi Technologies, in a press release. "Investments made in the past two years to expand our global footprint, product development capabilities and manufacturing capacity in electrification and electronic products and systems are paying off with a strong pipeline of new business wins with leading Chinese OEMs." The company built and launched a new manufacturing site in Suzhou, China, less than 18 months ago. Suzhou, combined with research and development centers in Shanghai, Seoul and Singapore, which also develops and manufactures the Viper inverter power switch, gives Delphi Technologies a competitive Asian footprint. "We are a truly global company with deep electronics and systems software R&D expertise, regionally capable engineering, manufacturing, service and supply chains in the major automotive regions of the world," says Kevin Quinlan, senior vice president and general manager, Electrification & Electronics. "In China, this means we can serve our customers with leading-edge technologies sourced and developed locally. We understand and can respond quickly to shifts in market trends, while meeting the needs of our customers for advanced technology at a competitive price."