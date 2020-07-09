© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Lynn Electronics acquires West Coast cable assembly company

Pennsylvania-based Lynn Electronics, a manufacturer of fibre optic and copper cable assemblies, has completed its acquisition of Coast 2 Coast, LLC (C2C), an Anaheim, California cable assembly manufacturer.

“Our West Coast customer base has increased significantly during the past two years. With this acquisition, our capabilities on the West Coast will mirror what we currently provide customers from our East Coast facility. C2C’s robust production and customer service abilities fully complement our nationwide sales team. I’m excited to present our broad product offering and sales expertise to C2C’s current customer base while increasing our production capabilities for current Lynn customers,” says Mike Boulanger, CEO of Lynn Electronics, in a press release. The combined company will be led by the current management team at Lynn Electronics with Lynn Swearingen (former owner of C2C) taking a role as Lynn’s West Coast VP of Operations. The acquisition ultimately expands Lynn’s West Coast production capacity and service offering to meet the needs of its rapidly growing customer base in the western half of the U.S.