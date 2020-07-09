© Shutterstock

TT expands with new industrial electronics manufacturing facility

The UK-based electronics manufacturing specialist is expanding the footprint of its Global Manufacturing Solutions division by opening operations in Kuantan, Malaysia.

The new manufacturing facility is a direct response to overwhelming customer demand for an additional manufacturing centre in Asia, according to a press release. The new facility is located in a rapidly developing area within a 30-mile radius of Kuantan’s international airport and major seaport. Kuantan is also home to the University of Malaysia Pahang, as well as an array of advanced electronics developers and manufacturers, something that will smoothen the recruitment of top talent and the expansion of TT’s operations team and technical resources. “We understand the importance of global support for our customer base. Our investment in a new facility in Malaysia is a direct response to increasing customer demand, and complements our world-class operations in China, Europe and North America at a time when flexibility and supply chain agility matter most,” says Michael Leahan, EVP Power Solutions and Global Manufacturing, in the press release. By establishing a presence in Malaysia, TT adds an additional level of risk mitigation to its Asia manufacturing model – while directly responding to customers’ global and regional low-cost manufacturing and supply chain needs. Development of TT’s new Kuantan facility began in January 2020 and its operations will formally commence by the close of July 2020. The newly constructed facility will be located on the same plot as an existing TT site which currently manufactures specialised electromagnetics for its Power and Connectivity division.