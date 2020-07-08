© GE Appliance

GE Appliances invests $62 million at its Louisville facility

The manufacturer is gearing up to build high-end refrigerators and expand capacity at its manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky., creating 260 new jobs.

GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, says it will invest USD 62 million to expand production at its massive, 750-acre manufacturing complex in Louisville and create 260 new jobs as each of the three major manufacturing plants at Appliance Park ramp up assembly lines to produce more washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators. “The investments and new jobs we are announcing today are another demonstration of our commitment to continue enhancing our manufacturing footprint in the United States to serve more customers and owners faster and better,” says Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances, in a press release. “We are working very hard to build a competitive position that allows us to continue expanding our workforce and invest in winning products, paving the way to becoming the leading appliance company in the United States.” A USD 43 million investment will be used to manufacture GE, GE Profile and Café four-door models in the Park’s refrigeration plant. The investment will include new tooling and equipment for the door and case areas, additional automation and upgrading the plant to use a more environmentally friendly refrigerant that meets the latest environmental standards. A USD 19 million investment for new equipment and factory modernisation will be made in the Park’s dishwasher manufacturing plant, creating added volume and capacity expansion to support growing demand for dishwashers.