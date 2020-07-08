© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Eaton buys new facility – merges busway operations from multiple sites

Power management company Eaton has purchased a new facility in Hodges, South Carolina, establishing a new home for Eaton’s busway product line currently spanning three facilities across Greenwood County.

The investment in the new facility will consolidate the operations to one location to support accelerated growth of this portfolio of power distribution and control equipment solutions. “We’re proud to continue to be part of the Greenwood County community and to join other notable manufacturers in this industrial corridor,” says Glenn McLean, plant manager, in a press release. “The opportunity to move into a new facility that will enable us to continue to expand and grow is exciting. We’ve been searching for a new location for some time now, and the Greenwood community has helped make it a reality for us. We are confident the Hodges location will allow us to better serve our customers.” Over the next 12 months, Eaton will transition its busway operations from the current facilities to the new facility, located in Hodges. The new facility features a larger floor space that provides a safe environment and better accommodates current and future growth. The building also offers more efficient storage and allows for continuous flow of operations to deliver improved cycle time for customers.