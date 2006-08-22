Dell recall benefits battery makers

evertiq earlier announced that Sanyo had to stand in for Sony when Dell had to recall all the batteries that were at risk of causing fire to the Dell computers. But also Simplo Technology and DynaPack have now announced that they 've received urgent orders from Dell.

"There will be more business opportunities for local battery makers after the recall," said Albert Chen, an analyst with research firm Market Intelligence Center.



"Dell, the world's top computer maker, used to purchase batteries mainly from Japanese makers such as Sony Corp. But after the company announced the largest-ever safety-related battery recall in US history, Dell will turn to Taiwanese suppliers", Chen said.



Simplo Technology has just received orders from Dell of 400,000 battery packs and these orders will boost Simplo Technology's already upgoing order inflow. Another domestic battery maker, DynaPack, that recently had their battery packs approved by Dell, is also expected to benefit from Dell's needs of quick delivery of battery packs.