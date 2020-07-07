© manz Electronics Production | July 07, 2020
Manz AG receives further Battery order
Manz AG is expanding its successful partnership with an international battery manufacturers in the Energy Storage segment with a further major order in the mid double-digit million euro range.
Half of the order volume will impact revenues and earnings in 2020 and half will accrue in 2021. The follow-up order underlines the strong growth dynamics in the consumer electronics sector. As part of the new order, additional production lines will be installed at the customer's site and existing ones will be upgraded. The existing plant concept will be further optimised with the aim of significantly increasing production capacities and thus improving the overall productivity of cell manufacturing, a press release states. Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, commented on the new orders: "Our engineers at the European locations work closely with our clients on continuous improvements. That is why we are pleased to receive this follow-up order, which confirms our customer's trust in the exclusive partnership in the development of wound lithium-ion battery cells for mobile devices. Once again it shows that, despite Covid-19, we are well on the way to achieving our ambitious growth targets in the Energy Storage segment for 2020."
Ad
AIM adds new facility in Brazil AIM Solder has opened a new wholly-owned facility in Manaus, Brazil. This new stocking facility, which represents the only legitimate source of AIM products in Brazil, enables the company to support a growing Brazilian market.
PFOA now in REACh and POP regulation On 4 July, PFOA - perfluorooctanoic acid, its salts and precursor compounds - was included in the POP (Persistent Organic Pollutants) Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 and at the same time also came into force in the REACh Regulation (Annex XVII, entry 68).
Manz AG receives further Battery order Manz AG is expanding its successful partnership with an international battery manufacturers in the Energy Storage segment with a further major order in the mid double-digit million euro range.
Advantech and Interlatin to set up JV in Mexico Industrial IoT specialist, Advantech, says it is establishing a joint venture subsidiary in Mexico with its channel partner Interlatin.
Ad
Mercedes-Benz takes equity stake in Farasis Mercedes-Benz is taking another important step on its journey towards CO₂--neutral mobility. The Stuttgart-based car manufacturer has launched a strategic partnership with Chinese battery cell manufacturer Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd., including taking an equity stake.
A new EMS provider sees the light of day EMS providers DataED and Bestronics merge to launch a new player – Emerald EMS.
Tektronix joins the fight agains COVID-19 Tektronix has shifted its focus from supporting vehicle manufacturing to assisting with ventilator production.
ABB completes divestment of Power Grids to Hitachi ABB has reached a significant milestone in the company’s transformation towards a decentralized global technology company, with the completion of the divestment of 80.1% of its Power Grids business to Hitachi.
Germany amps up domestic battery production with massive state subsidies The German government is investing more than EUR 1.5 billion in battery cell research and production.
Internal promotions and executive retirements at Kimball EMS provider, Kimball Electronics, has made two new internal promotions aimed at contributing to the company accelerating its strategic growth plans.
Kyocera & TMDU team up for research on vitals measurement headset Kyocera Corporation and Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have teamed up on a joint research project to develop a wireless headset that can remotely monitor high accuracy patient biometrics, such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).
German battery manufacturer receives funding for cell production facility VARTA AG receives public funding of EUR 300 million for battery cell production facility.
Scanfil to streamline its factory network The EMS provider is planning to combine the production of its Hamburg factory with its other factories in Germany and Poland
Kitron awarded new order within measurement technology Kitron has been awarded new business for measurement technology. The award covers a period of five years, and the expected annual value is between EUR 3.5-5 million.
NORBIT ASA awarded aquaculture contract Norwegian technology manufacturer, NORBIT, has been awarded a new contract from an existing customer within the aquaculture market.
Saki strengthens its Asian operations The AOI specialist is expanding its global sales organisation with new Asia sales department, and appointing Katsuhiro Eddie Ichiyama as Senior General Manager for the Asian region
Scanfil to sell its plant in Hangzhou, China The board of directors of the Finnish EMS prover has decided to sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary located in Hangzhou, China, for a total of EUR 18.4 million to Hangzhou Cabinet Technology Co., Ltd.
Staying put during the COVID-19 pandemic TPCA (Taiwan Printed Circuit Association) announced the production and sales data for Q1 2020; the output value of Taiwan cross-strait PCB industry totalled NT$136.9 billion (approx. US$4.541 billion) in Q1/2020.
North American PCB industry sales up 1.0% in May Total North American PCB shipments in May 2020 were up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments fell 3.0 percent.
Sensirion expands with new production site in Hungary In a response to positive business trends and the increasing demand for its existing and new sensors, Sensirion is expanding its production capabilities by establishing a production site in Debrecen, Hungary.
Management Change at the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group After 27 years in the Würth Elektronik Group, Oliver Konz has decided to resign his position as Executive Vice President of the Würth Group and CEO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group for personal reasons and leave the company.
Kurtz Ersa inaugurates new production hall In Bestenheid, Germany, the company has just opened its new production and administration building. Following 24 months of construction and furnishing, the company now have access to 4’500 new square metres of space.
PCB industry: 1Q/2020 overshadowed by corona pandemic After a significant drop in sales at the end of last year, PCB manufacturers in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region recorded a sales growth of 16.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020.
Integration of ATLID completes European set of instruments for EarthCARE satellite With the successful integration of the ATLID-Instrument the EarthCARE satellite (Clouds Aerosols and Radiation Explorer) has passed a crucial milestone, as it concludes the "onboarding" of the three European instruments.Load more news
Most Read
- A new EMS provider sees the light of day
- Germany amps up domestic battery production with massive state subsidies
- Global microelectronics market with overall stable development
- GaN and SiC power semiconductor markets set to pass $1 billion mark in 2021
- ABB completes divestment of Power Grids to Hitachi