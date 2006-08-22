Barco sell SMT business to IPTE

Barco and IPTE have signed a Letter of Intent concerning the possible sale by Barco of the Electronic Manufacturing activity of the division Barco Manufacturing Services.

Electronic Manufacturing is the surface mounting activity of Barco Manufacturing Services and generates 60 million euro sales per year. The activity has manufacturing sites in Belgium (Poperinge) and the Czech Republic (Kladno) and employs approximately 400 people. The possible sale fits within Barco's strategy not to invest any further in the subcontracting activity, as was announced earlier, and is in line with the strategy of IPTE to expand its Connect Systems activity.



For the time being, no further details are made public as the discussions following the signing of the Letter of Intent are not finished yet. Both parties expect a final decision regarding this transaction by the end of September 2006.