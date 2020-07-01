© Kyocera

Kyocera & TMDU team up for research on vitals measurement headset

Kyocera Corporation and Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have teamed up on a joint research project to develop a wireless headset that can remotely monitor high accuracy patient biometrics, such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

The Department of Cardiovascular Medicine of TMDU Medical Hospital began preparing for clinical research of the wearable headset system in May 2020. The Rehabilitation Center at TMDU Medical Hospital has introduced rehabilitation therapy for severely ill COVID-19 patients and remote rehabilitation for moderately ill patients who have recovered enough to walk independently. Aimed at helping patients recover faster, this will also help contribute to limiting infection risk for rehabilitation staff and preserving vital medical PPE for other uses. “The role of the rehabilitation center is important for recovering COVID-19 patients because of their tendency to develop thrombosis (blood clots) and cerebral infarctions (strokes),” explains Dr. Tomoko Sakai, director of the rehabilitation center, in a press release. In order to perform this kind of rehabilitation treatment, the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine of TMDU Medical Hospital proposed to incorporate the wearable headset system in joint research with Kyocera. The project is aimed at bringing remote telemedicine to rehabilitation for patients with COVID-19, and has started preparation for clinical research on the wearable headset system. A prototype in development can allow healthcare providers to check patient biometrics, such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) during rehabilitation in real time while communicating over standard wireless phone networks. The new headset system incorporates bone-conduction audio technology instead of a traditional microphone and loudspeaker. This technology helps cancel unwanted ambient noise while letting patients move their limbs freely during exercise. Future development goals include miniaturizing the headset to allow convenient, real-time biometric monitoring of patients during at-home recuperation. Kyocera Corporation and TMDU will continue the trial operation in Japan to verify the effectiveness of remote medical care and rehabilitation for patients and examine the system’s potential for treating other ailments.