Kitron awarded new order within measurement technology

Kitron has been awarded new business for measurement technology. The award covers a period of five years, and the expected annual value is between EUR 3.5-5 million.

The company says that serial production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021 and will take place at its plant in Poland. “I am very pleased to report this important order within measurement technology, a key part of our Energy/Telecoms market sector, which adds further volumes to our newest facility in Poland,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron ASA, in a press release.