© Norbit

NORBIT ASA awarded aquaculture contract

Norwegian technology manufacturer, NORBIT, has been awarded a new contract from an existing customer within the aquaculture market.

”We are very pleased to be awarded a repeat order from this customer, proving the value of our product,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT, in a press release. While the press release is sparse on information in regards to exactly what the manufacturer will supply to the customer, the value of the contract is however said to be approximately NOK 10 million (just under EUR 1 million) and the order is expected to be delivered during the second half of 2020. The order falls under the NORBIT’s Oceans segment.