© Norbit Electronics Production | June 30, 2020
NORBIT ASA awarded aquaculture contract
Norwegian technology manufacturer, NORBIT, has been awarded a new contract from an existing customer within the aquaculture market.
”We are very pleased to be awarded a repeat order from this customer, proving the value of our product,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT, in a press release. While the press release is sparse on information in regards to exactly what the manufacturer will supply to the customer, the value of the contract is however said to be approximately NOK 10 million (just under EUR 1 million) and the order is expected to be delivered during the second half of 2020. The order falls under the NORBIT’s Oceans segment.
NORBIT ASA awarded aquaculture contract Norwegian technology manufacturer, NORBIT, has been awarded a new contract from an existing customer within the aquaculture market.
Saki strengthens its Asian operations The AOI specialist is expanding its global sales organisation with new Asia sales department, and appointing Katsuhiro Eddie Ichiyama as Senior General Manager for the Asian region
Scanfil to sell its plant in Hangzhou, China The board of directors of the Finnish EMS prover has decided to sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary located in Hangzhou, China, for a total of EUR 18.4 million to Hangzhou Cabinet Technology Co., Ltd.
Staying put during the COVID-19 pandemic TPCA (Taiwan Printed Circuit Association) announced the production and sales data for Q1 2020; the output value of Taiwan cross-strait PCB industry totalled NT$136.9 billion (approx. US$4.541 billion) in Q1/2020.
North American PCB industry sales up 1.0% in May Total North American PCB shipments in May 2020 were up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments fell 3.0 percent.
Sensirion expands with new production site in Hungary In a response to positive business trends and the increasing demand for its existing and new sensors, Sensirion is expanding its production capabilities by establishing a production site in Debrecen, Hungary.
Management Change at the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group After 27 years in the Würth Elektronik Group, Oliver Konz has decided to resign his position as Executive Vice President of the Würth Group and CEO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group for personal reasons and leave the company.
Kurtz Ersa inaugurates new production hall In Bestenheid, Germany, the company has just opened its new production and administration building. Following 24 months of construction and furnishing, the company now have access to 4’500 new square metres of space.
PCB industry: 1Q/2020 overshadowed by corona pandemic After a significant drop in sales at the end of last year, PCB manufacturers in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region recorded a sales growth of 16.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020.
Integration of ATLID completes European set of instruments for EarthCARE satellite With the successful integration of the ATLID-Instrument the EarthCARE satellite (Clouds Aerosols and Radiation Explorer) has passed a crucial milestone, as it concludes the "onboarding" of the three European instruments.
ABB Robotics rolls out Lexi’s procurement analytics solution Automation giant, ABB Robotics, is using a big data analytics software solution developed by Lexi Solution AB in Sweden to optimise procurement and engineering processes.
OHB placing the largest clean room in operation After only 14 months of construction, the PLATO hall has now been officially completed at space company OHB’s headquarters in Bremen. With a floor area of around 1,400 square meters, the ISO 8 cleanroom*, which is almost eleven meters high, is the OHB Group’s largest cleanroom facility.
Jenoptik expands military laser rangefinder capabilities in the US JENOPTIK Optical Systems, LLC has announced an expansion of its capabilities for military laser rangefinders (LRF) and is adding custom engineering and testing capabilities to their Jupiter, Florida facility.
Tesla plans battery manufacturing facility in California Electric car manufacturer Tesla plans to build a battery research and manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. N, to be operated around the clock, Under a project dubbed Roadrunner, documents from the city government also reveal a potential 24/7 operation at the facility.
Northrop Grumman awards contracts to Kitron Northrop Grumman has awarded Kitron a production contract for Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) modules for the F-35 Lightning II program.
EPE Corporation invests in new equipment and doubles its capacity US-based EMS provider, EPE Corporation, has recently invested in its Surface Mount Assembly line capacity with the purchase of two new Mycronic MY300DX-17 pick-and-place machines, feeder systems and other line software upgrades.
CoreKinect partners with Benchmark on hardware for the IoT ecosystem EMS provider Benchmark Electronics and CoreKinect, a company focused on scalable hardware design, have entered into an agreement, aiming to enable customers across theIoT landscape to design, engineer, and manufacture products in the USA.
AVL opens competence centre for sensor tests in Bavaria One of the core tasks of the competence centre is to compare the results obtained in the laboratory with real data recorded in road traffic.
Top semiconductor suppliers defy weak market conditions in Q1 Defying a decline in market revenue, the world’s top-10 semiconductor suppliers managed to generate revenue growth of 2.1% in the first quarter, as the companies benefitted from a COVID-19-driven increase in PC and server sales.
Layoffs awaits Nokia’s French subsidiary – over 1000 jobs at risk The Finnish telecom company is reportedly planning to reduce the number of employees at its French subsidiary, Alcatel-Lucent International, by almost a third of its local workforce.
Jabil keeps performing in the midst of the global pandemic “Our ability to deliver strong cash flows and solid revenue growth in the midst of a global pandemic suggests we’re doing something right,” says Jabil CEO, Mark Mondello.
BASF’s battery materials plants in Europe advance as planned The German chemicals specialist says that it remains on schedule to start up its new plants in 2022.
AT&S uses short-time work for the Fehring plant The PCB manufacturer AT&S has decided to take advantage of temporary short-time working as a stop-gap measure for the AT&S Fehring (Austrian) location, starting on July 1, 2020.
NEOTech to manufacture child friendly health analysis robot EMS provider NEOTech is continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in every way that it can. It’s latest move is the large-scale production of the Children’s Morning Check Robot.Load more news