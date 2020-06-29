© sensirion

Sensirion expands with new production site in Hungary

In a response to positive business trends and the increasing demand for its existing and new sensors, Sensirion is expanding its production capabilities by establishing a production site in Debrecen, Hungary.

The site is being built and financed by a local “build-to-suit” partner. The sensor company says that it has singed signed a long-term lease agreement and emphasizes that this new production facility is an expansion, which means that no existing jobs in Switzerland are affected. Sensirion selected Debrecen to handle the growing demand for sensors following an evaluation of potential locations throughout Central and Eastern Europe. Decisive factors in selecting a location were proximity to our customers in Europe, the education level of potential employees and support from local partners. “Debrecen’s excellent infrastructure, especially education facilities such as the University of Debrecen and the vocational training institutions, combined with an established industrial base, wasthe decisive factor in Sensirion choosing to establish a new production site there,” says Patrick Good, Director Maintenance & Infrastructure at Sensirion, in a press release. “I am very pleased to be taking on this opportunity for Sensirion in my new position as General Manager and am extremely motivated to lead the new site in Hungary to success,” adds Laszlo Abraham, General Manager at Sensirion Hungary Kft. The new site will be built over the next 12 months, starting with the groundbreaking event on June 30, 2020. Completion of construction and the subsequent start of production are anticipated by the third quarter of 2021. Initially, about 50 new jobs will be created. Starting in 2022, the Debrecen Sensirion team will add newly engineered products and production technologies to its portfolio. It is expected that by 2025, the number of jobs will have increased approximately fourfold. As the Debrecen site serves to expand production capacity, it will not affect any jobs at the existing Sensirion production sites in Switzerland, China and South Korea