Management Change at the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group

After 27 years in the Würth Elektronik Group, Oliver Konz has decided to resign his position as Executive Vice President of the Würth Group and CEO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group for personal reasons and leave the company.

"We very much regret his decision. This is a major loss for us,” says Thomas Schrott, Executive Vice President Würth Group and CEO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group, in a press release. "Oliver Konz was there right from the start and has made an extraordinary contribution to Würth Elektronik eiSos becoming one of the leading manufacturers of electronic and electromechanical components,” adds Alexander Gerfer, CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG and CTO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group. Oliver Konz began as a product developer for components and soon assumed responsibility in otherareas. From 2002 onwards, he shaped the company's destiny as CEO and in 2019 was appointed Executive Vice President of the Würth Group. "We respect his decision and are now looking ahead,” says CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG and CFO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group, Thomas Wild. Bettina Würth, Chairwoman of the Advisory Board of the Würth Group and Robert Friedmann, Chairman of the Central Managing Board of the Würth Group, thank Oliver Konz who, together with his management team and all employees, built up and developed the start-up company into the successful, globally active group of companies it is today: "On behalf of the Advisory Board and theCentral Managing Board, we would like to thank Oliver Konz for his successful work for the WürthElektronik eiSos Group and therefore also for the Würth Group, and wish him all the best for the future.” Thomas Schrott (CEO), Alexander Gerfer (CTO) and Thomas Wild (CFO) will continue to manage the company.