Kurtz Ersa inaugurates new production hall

In Bestenheid, Germany, the company has just opened its new production and administration building. Following 24 months of construction and furnishing, the company now have access to 4’500 new square metres of space.

The investment for the construction, including fixtures and fittings, amounted to around EUR 11 million. In the new hall, mainly selective and wave soldering machines, stencil printers and reflow systems are assembled on two lines. “We see strong long-term growth prospects for Ersa and are pleased that we were even able to acquire another site here. We stand by the Bestenheid site,” says CEO Rainer Kurtz, in a press release. “When planning the building and optimizing the processes, the customer was always the focus of attention. The new building will enable even shorter delivery times while maintaining the same high quality, and will also provide a customer center for conferences and machine acceptance tests,” adds Ralph Knecht, Managing Director of Ersa GmbH