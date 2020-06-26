© Lexi Solutions General | June 26, 2020
ABB Robotics rolls out Lexi’s procurement analytics solution
Automation giant, ABB Robotics, is using a big data analytics software solution developed by Lexi Solution AB in Sweden to optimise procurement and engineering processes.
Based on this solution, ABB is able to automate and improve supply chain management processes for supplier monitoring and targeted cost reduction. As part of its work, Lexi helped ABB Robotics implement its MasterBOM solution as the underlying technology enabling digital transformation and simplification of critical business functions in Procurement and Engineering. The new system currently applies AI methods such as machine learning to key processes including EMS supplier monitoring, material spend management, quarterly price updates, new product cost estimation, RFQ automation, supply chain risk management, and CSR compliance. This new cooperation, building on work Lexi has done for ABB on a global level for many of its business areas for many years, is one of Lexi’s largest software subscription purchase orders to date. The multi-year contract with Robotics was begun in January 2020 after a successful pilot during autumn 2019. “By their very nature, global electronic supply chains such as ABB’s are extremely complex and require advanced digital tools to gain transparency and control. To master this complexity, we needed first and foremost a tool that could ensure that we’re working with data that is clean, correct, complete and up to date. Lexi’s platform is an integral part of our digital procurement suite in Robotics’ supply chain management ecosystem, bringing data quality and powerful market analytics to our structured approach to product cost and risk management,” says Quentin Caillault, ABB Robotics Controls Solution Manager, in a press release.
PCB industry: 1Q/2020 overshadowed by corona pandemic After a significant drop in sales at the end of last year, PCB manufacturers in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region recorded a sales growth of 16.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020.
Integration of ATLID completes European set of instruments for EarthCARE satellite With the successful integration of the ATLID-Instrument the EarthCARE satellite (Clouds Aerosols and Radiation Explorer) has passed a crucial milestone, as it concludes the "onboarding" of the three European instruments.
OHB placing the largest clean room in operation After only 14 months of construction, the PLATO hall has now been officially completed at space company OHB’s headquarters in Bremen. With a floor area of around 1,400 square meters, the ISO 8 cleanroom*, which is almost eleven meters high, is the OHB Group’s largest cleanroom facility.
Jenoptik expands military laser rangefinder capabilities in the US JENOPTIK Optical Systems, LLC has announced an expansion of its capabilities for military laser rangefinders (LRF) and is adding custom engineering and testing capabilities to their Jupiter, Florida facility.
Tesla plans battery manufacturing facility in California Electric car manufacturer Tesla plans to build a battery research and manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. N, to be operated around the clock, Under a project dubbed Roadrunner, documents from the city government also reveal a potential 24/7 operation at the facility.
Northrop Grumman awards contracts to Kitron Northrop Grumman has awarded Kitron a production contract for Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) modules for the F-35 Lightning II program.
EPE Corporation invests in new equipment and doubles its capacity US-based EMS provider, EPE Corporation, has recently invested in its Surface Mount Assembly line capacity with the purchase of two new Mycronic MY300DX-17 pick-and-place machines, feeder systems and other line software upgrades.
CoreKinect partners with Benchmark on hardware for the IoT ecosystem EMS provider Benchmark Electronics and CoreKinect, a company focused on scalable hardware design, have entered into an agreement, aiming to enable customers across theIoT landscape to design, engineer, and manufacture products in the USA.
AVL opens competence centre for sensor tests in Bavaria One of the core tasks of the competence centre is to compare the results obtained in the laboratory with real data recorded in road traffic.
Top semiconductor suppliers defy weak market conditions in Q1 Defying a decline in market revenue, the world’s top-10 semiconductor suppliers managed to generate revenue growth of 2.1% in the first quarter, as the companies benefitted from a COVID-19-driven increase in PC and server sales.
Layoffs awaits Nokia’s French subsidiary – over 1000 jobs at risk The Finnish telecom company is reportedly planning to reduce the number of employees at its French subsidiary, Alcatel-Lucent International, by almost a third of its local workforce.
Jabil keeps performing in the midst of the global pandemic “Our ability to deliver strong cash flows and solid revenue growth in the midst of a global pandemic suggests we’re doing something right,” says Jabil CEO, Mark Mondello.
BASF’s battery materials plants in Europe advance as planned The German chemicals specialist says that it remains on schedule to start up its new plants in 2022.
AT&S uses short-time work for the Fehring plant The PCB manufacturer AT&S has decided to take advantage of temporary short-time working as a stop-gap measure for the AT&S Fehring (Austrian) location, starting on July 1, 2020.
NEOTech to manufacture child friendly health analysis robot EMS provider NEOTech is continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in every way that it can. It’s latest move is the large-scale production of the Children’s Morning Check Robot.
Isola opens expanded R&D lab at new HQ The designer and developer of copper-clad laminates and fabrication materials, has officially opened an expansive R&D and analytical services laboratory at the company’s new global headquarters in Chandler, Arizona.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts May 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.35 billion in billings worldwide in May 2020, according SEMI.
Medtronic and Foxconn partner to increase ventilator production The companies aim to produce 10'000 Puritan Bennett 560 ventilators together in the United States over the next year.
Tight Supply of DDI to Persist in 2H20 According to TrendForce, foundries have maintained a high level of capacity utilisation in 1H20 in spite of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Critical Manufacturing Partners with SDG S.r.l. in Italy Critical Manufacturing, an ASM PT company, has appointed SDG S.r.l. as its manufacturers’ representative for the SMT and Electronics Assembly Market in Italy, Malta and Albania.
Tring invests to expand its PCB services Bosnian electronic development and manufacturing company, Tring d.o.o. has made a new investment in its PCB manufacturing equipment and technology.
Kratos to acquire satellite antenna manufacturer for $35 million Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will acquire CPI ASC Signal Division, Inc. (ASC) from Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) for USD 35 million in cash.
Park Systems opens new subsidiary in the UK Park Systems, a manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems is opening a new European subsidiary in Nottingham, United Kingdom.
