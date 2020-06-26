© nyul dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 26, 2020
Integration of ATLID completes European set of instruments for EarthCARE satellite
With the successful integration of the ATLID-Instrument the EarthCARE satellite (Clouds Aerosols and Radiation Explorer) has passed a crucial milestone, as it concludes the "onboarding" of the three European instruments.
EarthCARE is a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA), with Airbus Defence and Space in Friedrichshafen (Germany) acting as prime contractor to develop and build the satellite, and Airbus Defence and Space in Toulouse (France) supplying the Atmospheric Lidar ATLID. The integration sequence was successfully carried out in close cooperation between the Toulouse and Friedrichshafen teams - even under the protective but challenging Covid-19 crisis regulations. ATLID will now undergo a set of functional and performance tests which will then finally conclude the instrument delivery. The next step is the integration of the Japanese Cloud Profiling Radar (CPR). Once operating in orbit, EarthCARE will advance the understanding of the role that clouds and aerosols play in global climate modelling. For this EarthCARE will draw up vertical profiles of natural and man-made aerosols, register the distribution of water and ice and their transport by clouds, and provide essential input to climate models for more precise forecasting of global warming. Clouds and, to a lesser extent, aerosols reflect incident solar light back out to space, but they also trap outgoing infrared light. This leads to a net effect of either cooling or heating of the planet. In addition, aerosols influence the life cycle of clouds, and so contribute indirectly to their radiative effect – measuring them will give a better understanding of Earth´s energy budget. ATLID is one of four instruments of the EarthCARE satellite providing vertical profiles of aerosols and thin clouds. Operating in the UV-range at 355 nm, it provides atmospheric echoes with a vertical resolution of about 100 m from ground to an altitude of 20 km and 500 m from an altitude of 20 km to 40 km. The measurement principle which was retained for ATLID uses the fact that interaction of light with molecules or aerosols leads to different spectra. ATLID is the second European lidar after Aeolus making Airbus a worldwide specialist in spaceborne lidars. With a launch mass of 2.3 tonnes, the EarthCARE mission is designed to operate for three years in sun-synchronous orbit at 400 km altitude, after its planned Soyuz launch from Kourou, French Guiana.
PCB industry: 1Q/2020 overshadowed by corona pandemic After a significant drop in sales at the end of last year, PCB manufacturers in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region recorded a sales growth of 16.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020.
ABB Robotics rolls out Lexi’s procurement analytics solution Automation giant, ABB Robotics, is using a big data analytics software solution developed by Lexi Solution AB in Sweden to optimise procurement and engineering processes.
OHB placing the largest clean room in operation After only 14 months of construction, the PLATO hall has now been officially completed at space company OHB’s headquarters in Bremen. With a floor area of around 1,400 square meters, the ISO 8 cleanroom*, which is almost eleven meters high, is the OHB Group’s largest cleanroom facility.
Jenoptik expands military laser rangefinder capabilities in the US JENOPTIK Optical Systems, LLC has announced an expansion of its capabilities for military laser rangefinders (LRF) and is adding custom engineering and testing capabilities to their Jupiter, Florida facility.
Tesla plans battery manufacturing facility in California Electric car manufacturer Tesla plans to build a battery research and manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. N, to be operated around the clock, Under a project dubbed Roadrunner, documents from the city government also reveal a potential 24/7 operation at the facility.
Northrop Grumman awards contracts to Kitron Northrop Grumman has awarded Kitron a production contract for Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) modules for the F-35 Lightning II program.
EPE Corporation invests in new equipment and doubles its capacity US-based EMS provider, EPE Corporation, has recently invested in its Surface Mount Assembly line capacity with the purchase of two new Mycronic MY300DX-17 pick-and-place machines, feeder systems and other line software upgrades.
CoreKinect partners with Benchmark on hardware for the IoT ecosystem EMS provider Benchmark Electronics and CoreKinect, a company focused on scalable hardware design, have entered into an agreement, aiming to enable customers across theIoT landscape to design, engineer, and manufacture products in the USA.
AVL opens competence centre for sensor tests in Bavaria One of the core tasks of the competence centre is to compare the results obtained in the laboratory with real data recorded in road traffic.
Top semiconductor suppliers defy weak market conditions in Q1 Defying a decline in market revenue, the world’s top-10 semiconductor suppliers managed to generate revenue growth of 2.1% in the first quarter, as the companies benefitted from a COVID-19-driven increase in PC and server sales.
Layoffs awaits Nokia’s French subsidiary – over 1000 jobs at risk The Finnish telecom company is reportedly planning to reduce the number of employees at its French subsidiary, Alcatel-Lucent International, by almost a third of its local workforce.
Jabil keeps performing in the midst of the global pandemic “Our ability to deliver strong cash flows and solid revenue growth in the midst of a global pandemic suggests we’re doing something right,” says Jabil CEO, Mark Mondello.
BASF’s battery materials plants in Europe advance as planned The German chemicals specialist says that it remains on schedule to start up its new plants in 2022.
AT&S uses short-time work for the Fehring plant The PCB manufacturer AT&S has decided to take advantage of temporary short-time working as a stop-gap measure for the AT&S Fehring (Austrian) location, starting on July 1, 2020.
NEOTech to manufacture child friendly health analysis robot EMS provider NEOTech is continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in every way that it can. It’s latest move is the large-scale production of the Children’s Morning Check Robot.
Isola opens expanded R&D lab at new HQ The designer and developer of copper-clad laminates and fabrication materials, has officially opened an expansive R&D and analytical services laboratory at the company’s new global headquarters in Chandler, Arizona.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts May 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.35 billion in billings worldwide in May 2020, according SEMI.
Medtronic and Foxconn partner to increase ventilator production The companies aim to produce 10'000 Puritan Bennett 560 ventilators together in the United States over the next year.
Tight Supply of DDI to Persist in 2H20 According to TrendForce, foundries have maintained a high level of capacity utilisation in 1H20 in spite of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Critical Manufacturing Partners with SDG S.r.l. in Italy Critical Manufacturing, an ASM PT company, has appointed SDG S.r.l. as its manufacturers’ representative for the SMT and Electronics Assembly Market in Italy, Malta and Albania.
Tring invests to expand its PCB services Bosnian electronic development and manufacturing company, Tring d.o.o. has made a new investment in its PCB manufacturing equipment and technology.
Kratos to acquire satellite antenna manufacturer for $35 million Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will acquire CPI ASC Signal Division, Inc. (ASC) from Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) for USD 35 million in cash.
Park Systems opens new subsidiary in the UK Park Systems, a manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems is opening a new European subsidiary in Nottingham, United Kingdom.Load more news
