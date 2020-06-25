© Tesla (illustration purpose only)

Tesla plans battery manufacturing facility in California

Electric car manufacturer Tesla plans to build a battery research and manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. N, to be operated around the clock, Under a project dubbed Roadrunner, documents from the city government also reveal a potential 24/7 operation at the facility.

The plan, reported on by news agency Reuters, signals that the U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer looks into making its own automotive batteries, an EVs’ most expensive components. Tesla, which said it currently has a “small-scale” battery manufacturing operation in Fremont, applied for city government approval to build an expanded battery operation. The workforce assigned to the new facility - which the company estimates to be operational in 3 months - is said to be 470. 400 of those would “work in shifts, such that there are 100 employees working at manufacturing and production operations at any given time, all day, every day.”, the Reuters report continues. Tesla currently has battery supply agreements with Japan’s Panasonic, South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. Germany is also considered as a possible location for a larger-scale battery production for the electric vehicle manufacturer.