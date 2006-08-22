Farnell In One publishes RoHS exemptions list

Working in conjunction with ERA Technology, the distributor brings together complete product exemption information on its website.

Farnell InOne, is the only distributor in the industry to produce a comprehensive, dedicated list of RoHS exempt products. Working in conjunction with ERA Technology, Farnell InOne now offers a continuously updated record of exemptions, including those formally approved, those rejected, any in limbo and ones requested but still pending.



Exemptions are one of the most hotly debated RoHS topics of the moment, and arguably one of the most confusing. Whilst being exempt from the challenging environmental legislation may seem like a dream come true - get it wrong and design engineers could be in trouble. The main challenge for engineers lies in assessing what is exempt or not in scope and how to keep track of the changing status of certain materials, components and products.



Gary Nevison, head of product market strategy at Farnell InOne comments: "Traditionally, in order to find a comprehensive list of exemptions, engineers would have to spend a great deal of time trawling through a variety of websites such as the European Commission's and the DTI's. Now, they can simply log-on to the Farnell InOne dedicated RoHS website (www.farnellinone.com). Alternatively, if they are subscribers to ERA Technology's environmental newsletter, they can view the list in the July edition of its RE4view publication."



Currently, there are 28 applications which have been formally approved as exempt, three either rejected or withdrawn, one in limbo and over 70 requested but pending a decision. However, this is constantly changing - something which the list from Farnell InOne reflects.



"This comprehensive new list, which cannot be found anywhere else online, will be continuously updated to reflect the latest exemption news. We are consistently striving to offer design engineers the best possible service and this is another industry first we are delighted to offer," concludes Nevison.